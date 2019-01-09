Love pizza? Here's the simple math to get more bite for the buck! 

By Online Desk

Our ancestors said 'count your blessings!' That's exactly what these members of the Twitter have done. Because pizza >> anything in life, right?!

The pizza revolution began with just one tweet. Here's some food for thought! Have you ever thought that one 18-inch pizza would have more pizza than two 12-inch pizzas? Well, it's true. Feeling betrayed yet?

Our whole life has been a lie! Thanks to this eye-opening viral tweet, we will choose pizza wisely next time.

It all began with 'Fermat's Library's' tweet. Never in our life, we would've imagined that math can be learned with pizza. Never mind! We are totally interested in this new 'pizzagorous' theorem.

Here's a useful counterintuitive fact: one 18 inch pizza has more 'pizza' than two 12 inch pizzas pic.twitter.com/hePSpG0pJs — Fermat's Library (@fermatslibrary) January 7, 2019

The tweet kickstarted a math revolution on the social media platform whose users would not have brainstormed ideas like that even in their math classes. Here are some of the tweets.

Yeah, but the crust is arguably the best part and two 12 inch pizzas have 33.3% more crust than a 18 inch pizza. And now I'm hungry, thanks @fermatslibrary! pic.twitter.com/ZUfGicpcWG — Tamás Görbe (@TamasGorbe) January 7, 2019

The general principle is:

faced with the choice of having one big pizza whose diameter is α times the diameter of the small ones, or β small ones- choose the big one if α>sqrt(β).

In the private case above α=1.5>sqrt(β)≈1.41 => choose one big pizza. pic.twitter.com/DIAxVUoTui — Rational Walker (@rationalwalker) January 7, 2019

@EduSum @aliceinframes I got a degree in mathematics just so I could draw this for you pic.twitter.com/f1qCfKDzoK — Eddie Woo (@misterwootube) January 8, 2019

This mathematics teacher left all our brains fully occu-'pie'-d.

Actually, *this* is literally a pie chart.pic.twitter.com/pIhcMGBoJY — Eddie Woo (@misterwootube) January 8, 2019

A moment of silence for all of us!

The pizza industry has known this for years but kept their studies hidden. Thanks for speaking truth to power, Andy. — Dale Jackson (@DaleJacksonPI) January 7, 2019

Then, there are some really relatable people (#Fambam).

If you think this is too much information, you can't be a part of the pizza clan. So, don't be anti-pizza! Anyway, thanks, people! We will never look at pizza the same way.