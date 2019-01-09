Home Lifestyle Food

Love pizza? Here's the simple math to get more bite for the buck! 

Our whole life has been a lie! Thanks to this eye-opening viral tweet, we will choose pizza wisely next time. 

Our ancestors said 'count your blessings!' That's exactly what these members of the Twitter have done. Because pizza >> anything in life, right?!

The pizza revolution began with just one tweet. Here's some food for thought! Have you ever thought that one 18-inch pizza would have more pizza than two 12-inch pizzas? Well, it's true. Feeling betrayed yet?

Our whole life has been a lie! Thanks to this eye-opening viral tweet, we will choose pizza wisely next time.  

It all began with 'Fermat's Library's' tweet. Never in our life, we would've imagined that math can be learned with pizza. Never mind! We are totally interested in this new 'pizzagorous' theorem. 

 

The tweet kickstarted a math revolution on the social media platform whose users would not have brainstormed ideas like that even in their math classes. Here are some of the tweets. 

 

This mathematics teacher left all our brains fully occu-'pie'-d.

 

A moment of silence for all of us!

 

Then, there are some really relatable people (#Fambam).

 

If you think this is too much information, you can't be a part of the pizza clan. So, don't be anti-pizza! Anyway, thanks, people! We will never look at pizza the same way. 

