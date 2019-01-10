Plugged into a delicious new frequency

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

The trees stand as memorabilia serving a continuity of old times that gave the first Unplugged Courtyard in Connaught Place a nostalgic tenderness. At the newly launched one in Udyog Vihar, the tress, once again, form a warm blanket of benevolent embrace, under which all the gastronomic and musical magic unfurls. If you think about it, not much has changed, but if you look around, a lot has. Maybe we feel that because, in its essence, Unplugged Courtyard remains the modern, open-air occidental restaurant it always was.

The locality it has opened in seems like a rather curious choice. Far away from where all the food activity is, Unplugged Courtyard finds itself where all the corporates are. “This was a strategic move as we realised that this area didn’t have any standalone restaurants. We saw a lot of delivery vehicles coming in to cater to the food requirements of people working here, so we decided to fulfil that deficit,” says Dinesh Arora, Chief Managing Director, Eastman Colour Restaurants, of which this one is a part.

Music is Unplugged Courtyard’s strength. For now, every evening there is a live band performing popular music. In a few days, it’ll become a weekly feature highlighting certain days of the week as special nights. One can enjoy this in the restaurant’s alfresco area.

It an all-seasons restaurant that lets you dine in an openness rarely found in urban dining spaces. It seats 350 people in its various multi-level dining alcoves. There is a central dining area inside too. A rather quirky double deck bus stands to the right of the entrance which will later be used for seating.

The food is a potpourri of a little bit of everything. It has been created keeping in mind the vast flavour palate that diners today seek. In this scenario, it’s difficult to say what the restaurant’s speciality is but there are a few things that hit the spot perfectly. The Chicken Seekh Kebab, Winter Kharodo ka Shorba and Mutton Nihari speak of excellent skillmanship.

Unplugged Courtyard is a place we would recommend to all those who have an ear for music and an appetite for deliciousness. It’s only a short distance from National Highway 8, making it easily accessible. It’s not disabled friendly which is a bummer but the friendly staff can help those in need.

Key Notes for all

Avoid the vegetable dim sums

Things you must know

Meal for two: `1,700

Address: Unplugged Courtyard, Opposite Plot 269, Phase II, Udyog Vihar, Gurgaon.

Must try: Chicken Seekh Kebab, Winter Kharodo ka Shorpa, Mutton Nihari