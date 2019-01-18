Home Lifestyle Food

TCK by The China Kitchen now open at Cyber hub

A patron can easily witness all the action around the Peking duck oven, the dumpling and noodle station and the dessert station which is a permanent feature at the restaurant.

Published: 18th January 2019 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Sameer Bawa
Express News Service

Seldom have I waited for a restaurant opening with bated breath as I did for TCK by The China Kitchen in Cyber Hub, Gurugram. A lot of it can be attributed to my dining experiences at “The China Kitchen” in Hyatt Regency Delhi. I went for a special preview of TCK recently and was thoroughly impressed by the effort to create a brand that amplifies top notch dining experience beyond the hotel premises.

The 80-seater restaurant has a very energetic vibe with modern interiors and it truly encapsulates the concept of dining around the kitchen. A patron can easily witness all the action around the Peking duck oven, the dumpling and noodle station and the dessert station which is a permanent feature at the restaurant. The menu is curated by renowned Chef Jack Aw Yong with an aim to bring authentic Beijing street-side cuisine to one and all. The idea was to have a neighbourhood restaurant which was more accessible without compromising on the quality of ingredients or service says Mr Amritesh Jatia, one of the three co-founders of the restaurant.

The menu consists of a fine array of culinary classics such as the Peking duck, gongbao chicken, sizzling spicy cumin sliced lamb and a host of dumplings amongst others. The show stopper for me was the Peking duck which was served with crepes, classic condiments and sauces. Couldn’t have enough of those rolls with juicy chunks of sliced duck, spring onions, cucumber and hoisin sauce. Absolutely divine! We wrapped up the lovely evening with a variety of desserts from the “dessert station” ranging from the tiramisu, creme brulee to the lychee pannacotta and xo Chocolate cigar. On the side very discreetly, silent promises were made to self to revisit the restaurant at my earliest convenience.

Details
Price: Average meal for two J1900++ without alcohol.
Open 7 days 
a week: 12 PM - 
12 AM

