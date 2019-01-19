Brunch is much more than a meal

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Brunch, a combination of breakfast and lunch eaten usually during late morning to early afternoon, is increasing gaining ground in Delhi NCR. The reason: most working people have six-days of work, so Sunday is the day when they take their own time to leave the bed, have morning tea and biscuits around 11am by which time the breakfast time is already gone! So they go for a heavy meal which suffices both breakfast and lunch.

As a result more and more restaurants have now started offering delectable stuff during brunch time on Sundays as this is the time when they get most of their clients. Says Piso16 founder Rachit Goel, “Our brunch is for those who are spoilt for choice, with an inclusion of countries finest anti pasti and power bowls, gazpacho shots and pizzas, cheese platters and salads.” A brunch of Italian and Europaen cuisine at Piso16 is sure to bring back the charm of winter picnics and musical soirees that you had in your childhood.

The stylish Liv Bar at Aerocity with its authentic Europaen and Continental cuisine is offering some of the healthiest leafy salads and soups in Sunday brunch while L’opera Salon De The is the place if you want French bakery style Sunday brunch. Here you will get some authentic Viennese pastries, signature bread baskets, cereals and salads, cheese platters, desserts and signature beverages.

“With classy tea’s and coffee’s, sinful croissant and pastries we offer an authentic sit down French affair at L’Opéra on Sundays,” says Kazem Samandari, director L’Opéra.

“Sunday is fun day and there is nothing better than to start your meal with perfect indulgence. A meal wrapped with international flavours, perfectly blended with spices, aroma and live music rejuvenates and prepares you for week ahead,” says Shelly Singh, founder, Te Amo that offers Europaen and South American cuisine with live music in the background.

“The Sunday Brunch, isn’t just a meal, it is life. We have curated a luncheon with fancy yet healthy drinks and smoky cocktails,” says Vikrant Batra, founder, Café Delhi Heights. This restaurant offers a Live Sushi and Salad Bar station.

Chef Ashish from Nueva, R K Puram can’t agree more. “We are offering lavish drinks, free flowing brut and rose champagne, salads, ceviche — all modern-world cuisine curated using finest and freshest ingredients to make sure you day is memorable,” he says.

Delhiites are spoilt for choice for sure

