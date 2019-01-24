Now you can share platters at the Station Bar in CP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Enjoy the tantalizing and delectable Sharing Platters at CP’s happening Station Bar. Choose from the specials platters on the menu from the Station Nibble Platter, a perfect to go with the drinks, to the Tandoori Veg and Nonveg platters.

Enjoy the best of the dips and grub in the Lebanese Mezze Platters and relish the Mix Meat Platter with trio of chicken, lamb and prawns. Also not to miss is the Station recommended Artistic Break Plank. Sip some boozy cocktails and drinks and toothsome food at this vibrant and stylish café and bar.

The USP of Station Bar lies in the fact that here you can make your own cocktail. Pick your ingredients from your favorite herbs and spices like mint, basil, thyme, celery, parsley, grapefruit, star anise, rosemary, be your own mixologist and create some shaky and innovative cocktails. “Each of your drink can be as innovative as you want it to be, the idea is to go endless with number of offerings,” says Umang Tiwari, who gave Delhi the Station Bar, one of the most luxurious outlets to hang out at. What’s more, the music is buzzy, the air is happy, and the setting tranquil yet chic. There is never a dull moment at Station Bar.