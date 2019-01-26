Home Lifestyle Food

Glocal Junction back in form

Glocal Junction is back at Jubilee Hills this New Year.

Published: 26th January 2019

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
HYDERABAD: Glocal Junction is back at Jubilee Hills this New Year. The fusion food restaurant (with another outlet at Kondapur) is all about global concepts using local ingredients and flavours. “The best of global and local,” says chef Sunny Punjabi. We check out what’s new and come back feeling surprised at the vast menu. To get a feel, we taste Peach Basil Melody (delicious with thick fruit pulp and looking attractive in natural green), Naanizza (naan meets pizza with a methi topping and it was outstanding) and chicken kebab on sugarcane sticks (a good conversation starter).

The menu passes with flying colours. Chef Sarath from Mumbai who curated the menu and Chef Sunny recommend Makhani Ratatouille and Biryani risotto. The former was makhan smooth and rich while the risotto was tasty, although less like the layered biryani that we all know. However, what is unique and layered is their signature Biryani Chai. Served in a transparent glass with milk, tea decoction and another layer of milk cream with a sprinkling of biryani masala, this one is a must-have. I did not dare mix it and enjoyed the layered tea. Just for its novelty and creativity, Glocal’s Biryani Chai needs to be celebrated. “The partygoers in Jubilee Hills love our innovative desserts, like Baked Filter Kaapi, Kolkata Pan Cheesecake and Masala Chai Panna Cotta,” says Sunny. The decor and the address remain the same as it was a year ago. What has changed is the menu with more variety and innovation. The restro-bar is offering single malts for `199 and 1+1 on cocktails.

