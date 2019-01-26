Home Lifestyle Food

‘I give my mother a few cooking tips, but not my wife’ 

Arabian Baked Pasta is the most favourite dish that is loved by both my wife & son.

Published: 26th January 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Shaikh Istekhar
Express News Service

What is your most favourite ingredient to work with?
Olive oil.

If not chef, what would your alternative career option have been?
If not for being a chef, I’d be into real estate.

Do you also cook at home? What is the go-to dish that you prepare at home?
I do love to cook at home. My go-to dish is mutton chops & fried chicken. My wife just loves them.

Do you give cooking tips to your mother and/or wife? How do they react?
--Funny question actually. I give my mother a few cooking tips, but not my wife. She’s got her own style and I’m a huge fan.

Do you watch cooking/reality shows? If yes, which shows and contestants are your favourite?
I’m not really into watching cooking or reality shows.
But whenever I have the time, I watch Vicky Goes Veg on the internet.

What is your family’s most favourite dish that you prepare?
Arabian Baked Pasta is the most favourite dish that is loved by both my wife & son.

What has been your worst/funniest kitchen incident?
One of the first times I was cooking, I cut my index finger. While I was catering to the wound, little did I realize I had set my kitchen on fire. I scrambled around to get it under control. Such a disaster!

Any famous personalities you’d like to cook for? Why them? What would you cook for them?
I’m a huge fan of music and my favourite artist has always been AR Rahman for whom I’ve always dreamed of cooking. I’d like to cook Chelow Kebab for him. I’m sure it is something he would enjoy.

(Chef Shaikh Istekhar - Executive Chef - Housefull & The Open Box)

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp