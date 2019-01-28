Home Lifestyle Food

Served fresh, with a dash of Israel

There’s an exchange of ideas when two countries with different cultures come together with an aim to innovate and connect with local people through food.

Published: 28th January 2019

The baker chef will bring along few local Israeli ingredients such as Zaatar

By Suman Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There’s an exchange of ideas when two countries with different cultures come together with an aim to innovate and connect with local people through food. Israel and India are celebrating 27 years of the official diplomatic ties between the countries and to mark this occasion, the Consulate General of Israel to South India is hosting a series of traditional Israeli baking workshops.

Keren Agam

Keren Agam, Israeli baker chef who hails from Jaffa, will be representing her country in Bengaluru and will share stories of Israeli innovation through its cuisine.The Consulate and Agam will spearhead three important events in the city. To start with, a baking workshop will be hosted for eminent personalities at The Den on January 31. This will be followed by a baking workshop for 80 students from Christ University on February 1. On the same day, Dana Kursh, the Consul General, will host a dinner for invitees with a traditional Israeli ‘Challa’ bread workshop by Agam to mark the beginning of Shabbat. The dinner will include all the traditional symbols such as lighting candles, prayers and blessing the wine and the bread.

During the workshops, Agam will showcase pastries of unique Israeli flavour such as Fucacia with Shakshuka, Jerusalem Beigale, Challa bread, Rogalach and more. In order to maintain the authenticity of the dishes, she will bring along few local Israeli ingredients such as Zaatar and feta cheese. Innovation, however, isn’t off the cards and she, along with  the Den Hotel chef will also be testing local ingredients, such as millet flour, to see if they can create new pastries.

Ariel Seidman, Deputy Consul General of Israel to South India, says, “Indians and Israelis connect at many levels. The common denominator is innovation. These workshops are an opportunity for connecting people through food while showcasing the innovative nature of our cultures.”

In the past, the Israeli Consulate in Bengaluru has hosted events to celebrate Indian and Israeli festivals of light with religious leaders from six different communities; brought down Israeli doughnuts to celebrate Diwali; and has hosted a Yoga workshop. “More such activities will be hosted in the future as well to strengthen cultural and economic ties between the two countries,”concludes Seidman.

