Delhi gastronomy journey: Enroute to ‘dream’

Reve at Aerocity

Interiors of Reve at Aerocity, Delhi.

Amidst the plethora of restaurants at Aerocity, the latest entrant Reve stands out with its non-fussy look and instant French Connect.

The word means ‘dream’ in French and the interiors fully justify the term. High ceiling, rustic walls, wooden columns, glass frames, glass pendant lights give it a typically French setting.

These elements make you feel as if you have been teleported. Some of the rustic looking walls are adorned with poems and quotes.

These bring in the literary touch that is eponymous to the country. After all, what is France without Proust or Camus? With a seating capacity of approximately 40 people the restaurant wears a warm and cosy look and was full to capacity even on a Wednesday evening as we walked in.

Not everything is literary here. The music, for example, wasn’t Brigdet Bardot but slow English country songs. Though we did chance upon Joe Dassin’s Champs Elysees once during the course of our meal but largely it was the English country taking the lead.

A mix between fine dining and a café, we opted for dishes from Reve’s latest summer menu and their original small and large platters. The meal began on an excellent note with a canapé platter consisting of heirloom tomato and boursin, brie and caramelised pear, smoked chicken, caramelised onion and goat cheese, liver parfait and fig jam, fig and onion jam.

We also ordered for the Provencale Vegetable Tartlets that turned out to an array of fresh textures bursting with flavours. The music in the background was just at the right volume and didn’t deter us from talking among ourselves while gorging down the entrées.

For the main course, we opted for the Pan Seared Sea Bass with Bouillabaisse Sauce and Pork Normandy. The fish was fresh and cooked to perfection. Most sea fishes are flaky once cooked but the chef seemed to have baked it just right and served it with roasted pepper and tomato compote and a side of a baguette. It wouldn’t be French without a baguette, would it?

The pork Normandy, however, seemed a little undercooked. The apple puree and sautéed spinach balanced the not-so-tender meat but overall the dish didn’t cut it out for us. It was a square and fibre-y piece bereft of juices or texture. Our mouth was running dry.

A little upset, we looked at the dessert menu and Reve redeemed itself yet again with their platter.  The Hazelnut and Orange Crepe took us right back around the Eiffel tower where street vendor whip up hot crepes for tourists except we were sitting in a restaurant in the busiest district of the capital and savouring the same flavours.

The Creme Brûlée glided through our tongues and the Apple Tart with Walnut Nought and Vanilla Ice cream can be termed nothing less than palate pleaser. The ‘dream’ came to an end swiftly and we walked out onto the cobbled streets of Aerocity, earmarking the spot as one of the most interesting restaurants to check out in the city this year.

AT A GLANCE
■ What: Reve
■ Where:  Aerocity, Worldmark 1
■ Call: 011 4039 6708
■ What’s on the menu: Soup, Salads, Roasts, Canapes and Tarts
■ Drinking: Yes
■ Smoking: No
■ Decor: Casual, European
■ Food quality: Good
■ Reservation: Not needed
■ Service: Attentive
■ Meal for two: I2,500

Comments

