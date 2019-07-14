Home Lifestyle Food

Crafting the crab 

Forget struggling with pincers, noveau crabmeat dishes will whet your appetite for the crustacean

Published: 14th July 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Asian Chilli Crab with Basil

By Shilpi Madan
Express News Service

Delicate and delightful, crab meat has undergone an edgy makeover in modish menus, giving a rather ritzy spin to the shell special. From grilled blue crab, soft shelled crab bhajia to the Varli crab thali—the choices are mindboggling.  

“While eating a crab can be fun, the most challenging aspect is cleaning it. The shell needs to be carefully separated from the meat,” says brand chef Momin Faqi, of restobar Kode, Mumbai. As the meat is soft and delicate, to retain the flavours, chefs need to make the use of the cooking methods that are compliant with the complexion of the crab dish. Roasting or grilling crab is usually the favoured way to go. 

While there are a multitude of varieties available in the shell meat, blue crab is a hot pick for chefs across the world. Says chef Sahil Singh, of pan Asian eatery, Tygr, Mumbai, “I prefer the king crab, or the blue crab due to the sweetness of the meat as they come from the coldest waters. You can play around with many flavours when using this meat. For example, I have come up with Phetchaburi Styled Grilled Crab with Thai herbs and Ginger Chilli Sauce which is a piquant makeover of the sweet meat.” 

Of course, what adds to the appeal of the seafood special is its low fat and folate-rich content. Says chef Vikramjit Roy of The Wine Rack, “The blue swimmer crab, green and black mud crabs, soft shell crabs, and the Alaskan king crab leg are fabulous varieties, owing to their rich umami, sweet and luscious taste.” Crab meat tends to pirouette as a canvas, absorbing a matrix of flavours. This makes it a popular pick in the kitchen. “I prefer to stir-fry or bake it to bring in multiple layers of flavours. One of the best ways to cook this soft shell variant for me is tempura-fried. It imparts a great texture of crispiness on the outside, with soft juicy meat oozing with amazing umami once your fork it in,” he adds. 

Equally vital is the accompaniment that sashays in with the star element of the crab preparation. “Pick a sharper preparation on the spice index, like chilli garlic crab, and serve it with mild basil fried rice,” Roy explains. He also suggests tossing in Asian ingredients in a wok to enhance flavours.

For most chefs, the idea is to have different elements play out a flavour medley in a crab preparation. Roy suggests experimenting with citrus swish in lime, or even yuzu. “Curry leaf lends an Indian spin. Tobanjan or the Japanese fermented chilli rocks the palate. A sense of induced smokiness through the use of charcoal or wood while cooking gives the dish another dimension. You could also work in egg emulsions, or Bengali kasundi with crab meat for a superb show on the plate,” he says. Roy has perfected the soft shell crab bhajia with curry leaf emulsion and a herb crumble of toasted garlic, golden onion, basil, coriander and dehydrated potato flakes at his restaurant. 

Another popular variation is the black mud crab cake that is a mix of meat and tobiko (flying fish roe). For a gourmet spin, chillies and home-made mustard hollandaise on buckwheat toast with pickled chilli gel is served as the Asian Style Crab Benedict at Roy’s Tygr.  Whatever your pick in the slick chic meat, make sure you tuck in the crab this season for that winsome punch to protein to combat the heat. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp