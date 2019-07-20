Home Lifestyle Food

Satiate your hunger for dim sums this monsoon 

What is worth applauding is the health quotient that they have managed to incorporate with almost every dim sum. 

Published: 20th July 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On a rainy, working day, food cravings are quite common. How about a cup of tea and steaming dim sums to put an end to the day? Sounds about right.

At Yauatcha, MG Road, a limited-edition dim sum menu showcases flavours that are quite rare to find. Using indigenous Chinese and local ingredients, chefs have come up with twists to their signature offering and keeping them fresh and running in their open kitchen is their agenda.

We started with Kale dumpling, which is fresh Kale, cheese, tofu, butter, garlic and chilli. Given the health benefits of Kale, which is high on fibre and water, the tasty quotient doesn’t get diminished as one bite into it would give you the flavourful experience of cheese and tofu. Piping hot dim sums from the basket is always a delight, especially in a dreamy weather.

The Spicy chicken cheung fun is another interesting dim sum, consisting of Sichuan pepper, basil chilli, shredded chicken and coriander drizzled with a well-seasoned light warm soy sauce. As delicious as it sounds, one soft helping of this is relaxing to the taste buds.

Prawn wrapped in Chinese cabbage with black pepper sauce served on a bed of aromatic black pepper soup is a unique combo. With water chestnuts filling in the gaps, this translucent piece is surely a non-vegetarian’s delight.

What is worth applauding is the health quotient that they have managed to incorporate with almost every dim sum. 

The Chinese cabbage wrap veg in Sichuan sauce is another interesting dish that caught our attention. They have introduced mock meat, with crunchy taro, lotus root, exotic Chive flower, red chilli chop and fried tofu. With so much wrapped inside Chinese cabbage, one can only imagine the several kicks received by our palate. It surely was the winner of the evening.

This menu is ongoing for the monsoon season. Cost for two is Rs 2,000 (approx).

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dimsums
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp