Satiate your hunger for dim sums this monsoon 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On a rainy, working day, food cravings are quite common. How about a cup of tea and steaming dim sums to put an end to the day? Sounds about right.

At Yauatcha, MG Road, a limited-edition dim sum menu showcases flavours that are quite rare to find. Using indigenous Chinese and local ingredients, chefs have come up with twists to their signature offering and keeping them fresh and running in their open kitchen is their agenda.

We started with Kale dumpling, which is fresh Kale, cheese, tofu, butter, garlic and chilli. Given the health benefits of Kale, which is high on fibre and water, the tasty quotient doesn’t get diminished as one bite into it would give you the flavourful experience of cheese and tofu. Piping hot dim sums from the basket is always a delight, especially in a dreamy weather.

The Spicy chicken cheung fun is another interesting dim sum, consisting of Sichuan pepper, basil chilli, shredded chicken and coriander drizzled with a well-seasoned light warm soy sauce. As delicious as it sounds, one soft helping of this is relaxing to the taste buds.

Prawn wrapped in Chinese cabbage with black pepper sauce served on a bed of aromatic black pepper soup is a unique combo. With water chestnuts filling in the gaps, this translucent piece is surely a non-vegetarian’s delight.

What is worth applauding is the health quotient that they have managed to incorporate with almost every dim sum.

The Chinese cabbage wrap veg in Sichuan sauce is another interesting dish that caught our attention. They have introduced mock meat, with crunchy taro, lotus root, exotic Chive flower, red chilli chop and fried tofu. With so much wrapped inside Chinese cabbage, one can only imagine the several kicks received by our palate. It surely was the winner of the evening.

This menu is ongoing for the monsoon season. Cost for two is Rs 2,000 (approx).