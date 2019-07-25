Home Lifestyle Food

A South Indian affair in Delhi

The Creative Kitchen is designed with roomy insides, a high roof, tables for two with comfy chairs, and a live kitchen operational on one side.

The Creative Kitchen at Radisson, Noida

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

If you relish South Indian food as much as I do, The Creative Kitchen at Radisson has an ongoing food festival that you might want to sample. Aptly titled Dravidyatra, the menu has authentic South Indian specialties from cuisines of Chettinaad, Telangana, Hyderabad, Coastal Malabar, Dharwad, Coorg and Tamil. Moreover, the menu offers a different assortment of dishes every day, that includes signature dishes and also the little-known.

The entrance to The Creative Kitchen is decorated with bandhanwars (ornamental door hangings made from mango leaves and marigold flowers) that immediately transport you to south India. A little ahead you see a cart filled with small pots containing rice, lentils, coconut, tamarind, snake gourd, garlic, ginger and tamarind and various spices and condiments – a good way to educate guests on the ingredients used in these delectable dishes. Even the chefs don a typical South Indian white lungi and shirt.

The Creative Kitchen is designed with roomy insides, a high roof, tables for two with comfy chairs, and a live kitchen operational on one side where Chef K Alankar and his team prepare Pesarratu, Appams, Dosas, Uttappams and Malabari Parottas as per orders from guests. “Chef Alankar has over 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and we have invited him specially for this festival,” informs in-house Executive Chef Sujeet Singh.

Just as we were watching the live kitchen in progress, Chef Alankar extends an Appam with Vegetable Stew (prepared in coconut milk). “Try this, you will enjoy. It’s not heavy on the stomach,” he says smiling, seeing my hesitation.For the main course, we were served a thali. I had the Veg Thali that comprised Andhra Rasam, Vendakai Pulsu, Valakai Porial, Keri Pappu, Veg Stew, Biryani and Parappu Curry (dal) while the Non-Veg Thali my companion ordered had Koli Rasam, Trivandram Meena curry, Koli curry, Venkai Pulsu, Valakai Porial, Keri Pappu, Chicken Stew, Nellore Chicken Biryani.

Both the thalis came with Idlis and Malabari Parottas. The chef also spread before us a variety of pickles and chutneys, including Raw Mango Pickle, Garlic Pickle, Karela Pickle, Coconut Chutney and Tomato Chutney.The feast ended with Payasam and, hold your breath, Hari Mirch Ka Halwa. The food was delicious and like Chef Alankar said ‘not heavy on the stomach’. “That’s because we even the masalas and chutneys are  prepared in-house,” informs Singh.

