Home Lifestyle Food

Of 16 dim sums, Taittinger and more

Hong Kong club’s Sunday brunch offers a smorgasbord of good food and music.

Published: 28th July 2019 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Chinese food

Representational image

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

How an evocative watering hole metamorphosed into an elegant dining destination is something we’re trying to wrap our heads around. Last Sunday, Hong Kong Club introduced an extravagant Sunday brunch – they call it The Brunch – both delicious and enjoyable for its smorgasbord of food and live music.

The place had managed to catch the quintessential Sunday vibe as the elderly enjoyed their bubbly and the young dashed into the pool and back. This is the only place that allows non-residents to use its swimming pool in addition to steam and sauna facilities as part of the brunch. The brunch started at 12:30 pm, and by 1:00 pm the place was bundled up with crowds. So it’s a good idea to reserve a table in advance.

Easily one of the largest Sunday brunch offerings in the city, it headlines with 16 varieties of dim sums. The crystal dumplings with cauliflower, red and Chinese cabbage are delightfully chewy and mildly flavoured, and as good as their prawn counterparts that come with asparagus and crispy garlic. 

Besides the dim sums, there are soups, salads, appetisers, mains, versions of rice and noodles, desserts, and some more wine if you please. The baos make for an excellent order, especially the Mixed Mushrooms Bao, which resembles a mushroom with soy and oyster sauce, but neither overpowered the other in terms of flavour. 

There were little samosa-like portions of lamb puffs that tasted peppery. Stuffed with celery and onions, it had a fried coating. There was also taro and coconut with fried chilli sauce which had an earthy baring to it but the sauce added a fiery sizzle.  All orders come in small portions for you to sample the entire feast gradually.  The bustling kitchen on the first floor sends out, what seemed like food to feed an entire army.

Flute glasses are topped with Taittinger (French champagne) generously, and each portion sizzles with the reminiscent heat from the kitchen.  While everybody concentrated on eating, we decided to try our hands at cooking. Helmed by Chef Fu Hai who showcases the art of sim sums making in a short workshop on offer to all guests, you learn the basics of kneading, stuffing and steaming. 

Through all of this, the cheerful mixologist Agnieszka Rozenska entertained the crowd with her intoxicants and antics. Streams of mellifluous music trickled from the console of musicians Mikhail Jones, Emerald Sarter and Leroy Kromberg of the band Jade to every corner of the vast dining space. As the songstress Sarter skimmed through the music of the 80s to the present day, the two debonair from South Africa accompanied her. And just like that, a day was made of a lovely afternoon. 

Details

Food and Soft Beverages - Rs 2,500 
Food and Alcoholic Beverages + Sparkling wine - Rs 3,900 
Food, Alcoholic Beverages + Sparkling wine + Champagne - Rs 5,900

(All prices inclusive of taxes)

At: The Hong Kong Club Entrance, Asset No. 1, Northern Access Road, Aerocity, New Delhi
When: 12:30pm to 4:00pm

 

Make your own dimsum

1) Mix white flour and warm spinach water
2) Grind the two with salt 
3) Take the dough out and make thin sheets 
4) Stuff with ingredients of your choice and steam
Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Chinese food Delhi Hong Kong Club Hong Kong Club brunch menu Emerald Sarter Mikhail Jones
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp