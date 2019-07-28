Of 16 dim sums, Taittinger and more

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

How an evocative watering hole metamorphosed into an elegant dining destination is something we’re trying to wrap our heads around. Last Sunday, Hong Kong Club introduced an extravagant Sunday brunch – they call it The Brunch – both delicious and enjoyable for its smorgasbord of food and live music.

The place had managed to catch the quintessential Sunday vibe as the elderly enjoyed their bubbly and the young dashed into the pool and back. This is the only place that allows non-residents to use its swimming pool in addition to steam and sauna facilities as part of the brunch. The brunch started at 12:30 pm, and by 1:00 pm the place was bundled up with crowds. So it’s a good idea to reserve a table in advance.

Easily one of the largest Sunday brunch offerings in the city, it headlines with 16 varieties of dim sums. The crystal dumplings with cauliflower, red and Chinese cabbage are delightfully chewy and mildly flavoured, and as good as their prawn counterparts that come with asparagus and crispy garlic.

Besides the dim sums, there are soups, salads, appetisers, mains, versions of rice and noodles, desserts, and some more wine if you please. The baos make for an excellent order, especially the Mixed Mushrooms Bao, which resembles a mushroom with soy and oyster sauce, but neither overpowered the other in terms of flavour.

There were little samosa-like portions of lamb puffs that tasted peppery. Stuffed with celery and onions, it had a fried coating. There was also taro and coconut with fried chilli sauce which had an earthy baring to it but the sauce added a fiery sizzle. All orders come in small portions for you to sample the entire feast gradually. The bustling kitchen on the first floor sends out, what seemed like food to feed an entire army.

Flute glasses are topped with Taittinger (French champagne) generously, and each portion sizzles with the reminiscent heat from the kitchen. While everybody concentrated on eating, we decided to try our hands at cooking. Helmed by Chef Fu Hai who showcases the art of sim sums making in a short workshop on offer to all guests, you learn the basics of kneading, stuffing and steaming.

Through all of this, the cheerful mixologist Agnieszka Rozenska entertained the crowd with her intoxicants and antics. Streams of mellifluous music trickled from the console of musicians Mikhail Jones, Emerald Sarter and Leroy Kromberg of the band Jade to every corner of the vast dining space. As the songstress Sarter skimmed through the music of the 80s to the present day, the two debonair from South Africa accompanied her. And just like that, a day was made of a lovely afternoon.

Details

Food and Soft Beverages - Rs 2,500

Food and Alcoholic Beverages + Sparkling wine - Rs 3,900

Food, Alcoholic Beverages + Sparkling wine + Champagne - Rs 5,900

(All prices inclusive of taxes)

At: The Hong Kong Club Entrance, Asset No. 1, Northern Access Road, Aerocity, New Delhi

When: 12:30pm to 4:00pm