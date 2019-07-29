Home Lifestyle Food

Unani techniques add a healthy twist to Awadhi eatery 

Master Chef Dr Izzat Hussain talks about cooking age-old Awadhi recipes the unani way at Spellbound

Published: 29th July 2019 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

An interior view of Spellbound;

By chhavi bhatia
Express News Service

Nestled discreetly on the second floor of the Garden Galleria Mall in Noida, Awadhi restaurant Spellbound, is regality in all its glory. Not just its decor with rich interiors of plush seats and crystal chandeliers, the food as well is a gastronomical delight for those exploring the ageless royal Mughlai or Awadhi cuisines. Cooked with a “special technique” by Master Chef Dr Izzat Hussain, the menu spoils diners with over 40 starters and an exotic main course from old, royal gharanas. 

Dr Hussain, who hails from Lucknow, cooks the food without using water or curd – a one of its kind method. The technique does not tamper with the original element or taseer of the food products, retaining the original flavours and nutritional value of dals, mutton, chicken and vegetables.

In a conversation with The Morning Standard, Dr Hussain, Food Consultant at Spellbound, takes us through his passion for food and the unique style of cooking.

Master Chef Dr Izzat Hussain

What is the concept behind Spellbound?

This fine-dine restaurant cooks food the Unani way. Our food pairings are done the scientific way of using healthy ingredients. The food is cooked without any yoghurt or artificial colour. 
For instance, meat is cooked in dum style, where no water is added and it slow cooks in its own water and fat content. There is no marination involved either at Spellbound. 
The main idea is healthy eating but not in a drab, boring kind of way.

How is your food different from other restaurants?

Spellbound’s food is unlike other restaurants and the secret lies in the modus operandi, that is the way of cooking. We initiate cooking with cold air and don’t use excessive spices. Instead, our dishes have elaichi – an excellent digestive, and herbs that have anti-oxidant and anti-ageing properties. This is how we are innovating the dishes, giving it a different twist. 

For example, any kind of tikka in other restaurants is cooked with generous marinations of curd. At Spellbound, we use vinegar or fruit juice which makes it digestive and healthy to its core. The dishes are made in such a way here that when you don’t feel bloated but mesmerised after eating them.

Which are the dishes you would recommend the most?

Every restaurant has two-star dishes – Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani along with a handful of mainstream bread like naan, lachcha parantha. While curating the menu at Spellbound, we were clear that we wanted it to be dominant with breads. We have introduced a whole new kind of bread, which is also our most selling bread: Izzat Ki Roti. It is a multi-grain, multi-spice, multi herb roti. Then there is Ginger Kulcha, which being antioxidant is very healthy. Then there is Murg Begum Pasand, Mutton Badami Korma.

TAGS
Master Chef Dr Izzat Hussain Delhi food Delhi food culture
