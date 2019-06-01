Green leaves

Sabyasachi Roy Chaudhuri By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The food from the two Telugu states have many special ingredients – ulavacharu, and the Guntur chillies are some of these that immediately come to mind. Gongura, a leafy vegetable is another of these which is used in many of the recipes as the souring agent, be it a pickle, a lentil preparation or a curry with mutton or prawns. The sour leaves, called sorrel in English have many benefits which endear them even to the health-conscious.

It is an ideal ingredient for the summer as it cools the body, and replenishes the vitamins and the minerals. The leaves are said to also help in controlling inflammation. Though in other Indian cuisines gongura (which is known by its various local names) is not that popular, Marathi and North East Indian kitchens boast of some recipes using this green.

One of the most common recipes using gongura is Gongura Pachadi. It is easy to prepare and with rice often forms an affordable and simple meal especially for the poorer sections of the society. While the pachadi is usually made at Telugu homes, many gongura based dishes are now finding favour with restaurants. Gongura Mamsam is one of the popular meat dishes using these leaves. Ulavacharu, the Telugu restaurant in Jubilee Hills is a good place to visit for this delicacy.

The restaurant also serves dishes like Gongura Kodi Vepudu, Gongura Fish Kebab, Gongura Tomato Kodi Kura, and Gongura Royyalu. Vinay Narahari from Ulavacharu states that though gongura dishes are popular will most of their customers, those from coastal belt of Andhra has a special soft corner for them. He recommends Rayala Vari Kodi Pulao, a chicken and rice dish which has gongura as a major ingredient. For the vegetarian palate, Gongura Pappu is a favourite of those who like a sour taste in their lentils.

Gongura finds its way into the Hyderabadi cuisine also. In Deccan it is referred to as ambada, and according to culinary expert Pradeep Khosla, the Hyderabadi kitchen boasts of quite a few recipes of mutton and prawns using these leaves. In fact, Ambada Gosht is often part of the special menu of Zaiqa-E-Hyderabad, the restaurant in Banjara Hills specialising on the local cuisine. Bidri, the riyasati restaurant at The Marriott Hyderabad has recently introduced Ambada Jhinga in their new menu, where prawns are cooked in the sorrel leaf gravy.

For this biryani-loving city, you also have Gongura Biryani available at Biryanis & More, Gachibowli and Kodi Kura Chitti Gare, Kondapur. Some enterprising restaurants have experimented with fusion recipes using gongura. Glocal Junction at Kondapur for example used to have a Gongura Chicken Risotto on their menu.

Sabyasachi is a food enthusiast and blogs at www.foodaholix.in

