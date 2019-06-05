In demand: Age-old brew and batter foods

Home Lifestyle Food

By Express News Service

Until a couple of years ago, we were in the era of molecular gastronomy where chemistry was used to enhance the taste and texture of foods. More recently, we seem to have adopted styles of eating that are more ‘natural’. For example, eating seasonal foods has become quite the trend. Including fermented foods in the diet is yet another way to cut down on processed and industrially-produced foods. The benefits of consuming fermented foods are many – apart from enhanced taste, texture and digestibility of the food, the vitamin concentration and bioactive compounds in the food also go up. These benefits are being rediscovered, and this is evinced in the way Kombucha (fermented tea) has become a rage.

But, fermented foods are not new to us Indians. Whether achaar or appam, we have long been familiar with fermented foods. Of course, we had to wait for the West to set this trend in motion – as with the rediscovery of turmeric and coconut oil.

Take the case of pazhankanji, a simple rice gruel that is a traditional breakfast item in south India. It is prepared by soaking a batch of cooked rice in water overnight. The lactic acid bacteria cultivated during the fermentation enhances the bio-availability of nutrients such as iron, calcium and potassium. In fact, a 12-hour fermentation period can up the iron-availability of foods by several folds (to the tune of 20 times over). Fermenting the food also enhances its Vitamin B12 content and helps relieve symptoms of fatigue that come with its deficiency. The PH levels of the body are also better balanced with the intake of such foods.

Rice and dal batters are ideal for fermentation in a tropical country like ours. The action of the yeast and bacteria on these simple batters lends them unique and complex flavours. Popular foods in India like idli, dosa, dhokla, khaman, and jalebi all made with batters that have undergone some degree of fermentation. Akhuni is a fermented soy cake (a staple in the Northeast region) that offers numerous health benefits.
In the summer months, the benefits of consuming the time-tested fermented food – yogurt – are phenomenal. Its many variants served as beverages – lassi, chaas and kefir – have the live bacteria intact, offering many health benefits. The tangy kanji drink, made from fermented carrot and mustard paste, has an ardent following and is popular in the winters and.

Thailand and Indonesia are two among the many south-east Asian countries that eat fermented foods in their daily diet. Fermented soy products such as miso (soy paste), tempeh, natto, hamaatto and sauce are such foods in this category. Tempeh, a variant of tofu, is grabbing the limelight as a protein-rich vegan meat substitute.Upmarket restaurants, too, are aiding the revival of fermented foods with a range of traditional dishes.

Neelanjana Singh

Nutrition Therapist & Wellness Consultant

