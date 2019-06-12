Food at this restaurant is truly 'Made In India'

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Cooking at home in summers can be challenging and eating out a bit tricky for people like me who dig home-cooked food. But, on a hot summer day when our cook ditched us unexpectedly, we decided to head to Made In India (MII), a restaurant at Hotel Radisson Blu in Sector 18, Noida, that claims to serve “authentic Indian food with a special touch of its own”. MII recently launched a new menu, and we decided to try it out. We have been frequenting this Noida property that has an exquisite décor, for years but only for its bakery items – I can vouch for their cookies!

We stepped into MII’s opulent environs as the restaurant manager ushered us in. We began our culinary experience with Shuruwat (what they call the starters’ section) indulging in an assortment of kebabs and tikkas, a specially laid-out spread, including Khumb Gilavat, Hara Mutter ka Kabab (new addition), Bharwa Paneer, Bharwa Tandoori Guchchi and Zamini Hyatt for the vegetarian I am and Murgh Gola Kabab, Mahi Chatpati, Tilasmi Mahi Tikka, Samak-e-Sakhnavi and Shahi Gilawat Kabab (another new addition) for my non-vegetarian better half. The melt-in-the-mouth starters tasted good and were not heavy on the stomach though it was a task to eat as the morsels were so soft, we did not have to use a fork and knife.

Master Chef Mohd Khursheed, as per the tradition of walking up to the guests to find out how they liked the preparations, informed us that they changed the menu after repeated requests. “Our regular customers have been asking for a change in the menu. We did not touch our signature dishes (like Jhinga Masala and Paneer Mirchi Ka Keema among others), but added some new ones to the menu. So far, the response has been great,” Chef Khursheed said.

After starters, we had Til ka Shorba, a delicious preparation from sesame seeds that I had never tasted before. The restaurant serves other shorbas like Murgh Dhaniya Aur Pudina Shorba, Murgh Zaffrani Shorba, Haryali Shorba and Tamatar Aur Nariyal Ka Shorba.

For the main course, the Chef turned our advisor and ordered portions of vegetarian items Khubani Bhare Koftey, Subj Jodhpuri, Hara Moong Dal and Paneer Mirchi ka Keema along with rice, raita, Mirchi Parantha, Kabalian Naan and Khamiri Roti, and non-vegetarian items Nihari, Murgh Estew, Jhinga Masala and Malabar Fish Curry – quite a mouthful, I would say. The food was delicious and since they use little oil and spices and serve in desi style, it stood apart for its very ‘ma-ka-haath’ feel. The preparations are done at the open kitchen so that customers can witness the entire process,” said Khursheed.

We ended our lunch with Meetha (their name for sweets) – Malai Kulfi and Gulukund Jamun – the former tasted home-made, while the delicate rose flavour of the latter was an apt value addition.By the time we stepped out of the hotel, we had already decided to visit it again. I would recommend the hotel to all those who enjoy home-cooked Indian food. But next time on, I’ll request the manager to move the butlers to a distance. It is difficult enjoy your food under a watchful gaze, isn’t it?!

DESI KHANA

Made In India, Hotel Radisson Blu, Sector 18, Noida

Meal for two: J3,000

Timings: 11:00am to 11:00pm