Gin: A Timeless classic, be it shaken or stirred

Chhavi Bhatia By

Express News Service

A suave James Bond stylishly sips on his drink, looking debonair. In this iconic scene shown in numerous Bond movies, the dapper British spy also sprinkles some of his charm on martini, making it one of the most glamourous drinks of the times. Needless to say, the drink oozes class in any form – dry, very dry, espresso or dirty. Originally made with gin and vermouth, finished with a few olives or lemon peel, this American creation has become one of the best-known cocktails, inspiring flattering concoctions. Even 007 has his with vodka - a combination connoisseurs will, however, scoff at.

So have we been drinking it wrong? Aman Dua, Beverage Programmer, Eastman Colour Private Limited, offers to help. “If you are imitating Bond, then yes! Gin is a timeless choice because of its botanicals. More than half of it is juniper that lends a characteristic finish to the alcohol and it also sits well with vermouth. With a drink this stark, it is also important to know your gin. One would not want to put one that is overwhelming or does all the talking in the mix.” At his restaurant La Roca, he serves Violet – blue tea, infused gin (lemon grass and kafir lime), peach schnapps, honey water and orange bitters. Also on the menu is the classic Scarlett – infused gin (strawberry, blueberry and vanilla pod), extra dry vermouth, honey water and hibiscus tea.

As the spirit used in martini is white-coloured, it makes martini a summer drink, a perfect choice in the blazing weather of Delhi. “Martinis are subtle, refreshing and yet fairly intense on the palate, making them perfect for summers. They could also be flavoured – with fruits, aromatics, coffee, green tea etc,” shares Joel Scholtens Lindsay, master mixologist, The Blue Bar, Taj Palace, New Delhi. Shreya Soni of Delhi Secret Supper Club agrees, “Something like a dirty martini is a very stiff drink but does not overburden the palate like dark spirits. Martini is my go-to drink for summer, whether it is espresso (with vodka) or the classic.” Espresso, Lemon grass, Blueberry, Strawberry, and chocolate-based Martinis have become popular after-dinner choices, while fruit-flavoured selections have become a common happy-hour staple. Rose Martini, Grapefruit Martinis, to name a few, are loved by all.

The real deal – gin and vermouth, are getting a makeover by mixologists as they are spoilt for choice with countless gin flavours and an unconventional approach to cocktails. “Bars are bringing twisted martinis – vodkatinis, frozentini etc. A bar perfectionist plays with garnishes, syrups, tintures, bitters, herbs, spices, combining them with martini for a mean cocktail,” says Mahendar Mahy, mixologist at The Drunken Botanist. Dua adds to the argument, “It’s a ‘Modern Martini Scene’ today, a separate martini culture with the broader cocktail scene. Fancy, short drinks served in cocktail glasses that are often strong and come in almost any flavour imaginable have come to be known as ‘martinis.’ Some, like the Manhattan and Rob Roy, are as timeless as their gin cousin. Other, far more modern cocktail recipes mix everything from apples to chocolate and coffee to hot peppers into the little ‘tinis.”

Dissecting a Dry Martini

A dry martini will have less amount of vermouth- standard proporation of five to six parts gin and one part vermouth. Extra dry martini will contain little to no ermouth- sometimes just a drop or a thin coat around the glass.