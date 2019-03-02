New notes for Nueva’s cuisine

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

When it was launched two years back, there was a clear goal. Nueva would be a haven for Peruvian and Modern world cuisine. The intent remains the same, only it now gets a major overhaul with the launch of a new menu based on steady feedback from customers and continuous market analysis over the months.

The Peruvian menu flags off carrying preparations like Blackened Chicken, a traditional roasted chicken served with sweet potato fries; Anticucho, an anti-style-cut chicken marinated with Peruvian spices on skewers.

There is also a section of Ceviche’s cooked in Tiger’s milk. Try sweet novelties such as The Paint Box with raspberry mousse, pepper lemon curd, sponge biscuits, vibrant colours. There is the Parched desert with edible soil, mint crumble, black rice, Brazilian chocolate mousse and burnt creme brule topped with a disc of rice paper.

“The process of developing this menu was derived from the experience gathered by cooking all these months for our guests. When one launches a restaurant, you present what you think will work best. But the strength of a new menu is that it filters the unpopular items and retains only those that have been repeat orders,” says Chef Ashish Singh.

He has been watching customers keenly over a period of time and by now knows how new menus fair. Customers cannot be out smarted with clever food tricks and fancy presentations alone. They want to see dexterity and skill on the plate without repetitions.

It’s not only a process of weeding out uncherished dishes, it’s equally about discovering new flavours. The Nueva style Bao and Dumplings, Sake Dragon Rolls, and Grilled Tofu with Truffle are some such examples from the Japanese section, while South American additions include Mushroom Al Ajillo with Chimichuri Marinade, Chilean Chowder, Steak Argentino, Himalayan Trout served with Spatzle Pasta and Cous Cous Salad, among others. “All said and done, our customers are largely Indian.

While we must keep the originality of food intact, it is also important to make the food palatable to our local audience. That’s why we’ve added some items that are largely enjoyed by diners all over, such as Filo Pastry Pizza, Cheesy and Potato filled Croquettes, and Spain’s signature Paella,” he says.

What has transpired in the last two years is not just a matter of guest preferences, it’s also the way in which Nueva’s chefs have changed. Their own education teaches them so much as they are consistently building upon old recipes and searching for new ones. In the end, their creative juices need to be stirred and they come pouring our in new menus such as these. Address: Ground floor, Sangam Courtyard, RK Puram, New Delhi.

