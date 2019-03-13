Futuristic farming, a predicted alternative

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

What you eat nourishes your mind, and when the best minds come together to give you perfection to eat, the soul does a happy dance of approval. At Nature’s Miracle by Ravi Kumar and Anchal Kumar, an alternate paradigm has been developed inside a massive glasshouse. This verdantly exuberant four-hectare space in Greater Noida is one of the few farms working on the principles of hydroponics that doesn’t use the traditional soil growing method, instead, uses seed that is sown in nutrient-rich water.

Up until now, vegetables and fruits from this farm went to select upscale vendors but upon realising the scope and growth of hydroponically grown produce in India, Nature’s Miracle, is aiming to reach your doorstep by expanding the scope of this alternate scientific farming prospect.

Using Dutch hydroponic technology, rows of neatly structured tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and bell peppers, line the uber regimented space as far as the eye goes. All this is done in a strictly controlled environment.

Owing to this trajectory, hydroponics in the Indian context could do rather well considering dramatic climatic changes destroy scores of the crop every year. “Insufficient, excess, or unseasonal rain has been a bane. Our farming addresses the issue by channelling the exact amount of water required through its gutter system,” says Kumar.

This growth process doesn’t require abundant space either as roots don’t need to spread out. It also uses approx 80 per cent less water compared to field plants as the same water is recirculated. Hydroponic science uses potent, nutrient-rich water and light spectrum similar to that of the sun, or in some cases, provides custom made spectrum suiting the specific need of the plant. Nature’s Miracle uses water but gravel or sand are equally beneficial. With the absence of soil, the presence of pests is considerably reduced, hence also the use of pesticides.

This is not to say that hydroponics doesn’t come with its fair share of disadvantages. Traditionalists will never agree that it can substitute conventional methods because nothing can be a replacement for nature’s own direct care and nurture through soil and sun. Additionally, one needs to have specific technical skillsets to establish this model not forgetting exceptional monitoring mechanisms. Hydroponics is also heavily dependant on electricity so intermittent power supply could impact growth. Last but not least, it is still a costly affair.

With India’s growing scientific temperament hydroponics could well be an answer to many environmental and labour issues. However, for it to continue walking in the direction of success, adequate subsidies must be provided to farmers and individuals. It could possibly also be an answer to every year’s farmer’s distress.

The idea was sown a long time back. India now awaits for its abundant fruit. Nature’s miracle is one such.