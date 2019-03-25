New tricks kick off new menu offerings

Ayesha Singh By

A menu must define a restaurant in its entirety but it also must define its chef who creates every bit of this delicious edible luxury. But most things in the food and beverage industry has a practical application, a measured approach, a well-defined purpose…but with Chef Anas Qureshi of Molecule Air Bar in the kitchen, you can expect a lot of spontaneity that makes his food fun, futuristic and exciting. Recently, he launched a new menu with lots of tricks, kicks, taking you down a fresh culinary journey.

On a mundane weekday afternoon, Qureshi sat on his work station next thinking aloud about his craving for comfort food. Pao bhaji came to mind first. The next minute, with his cell in hand, he phoned Bikanerwala to order a few plates for his team and himself. “We all crashed on it the minute it came out, thinking how one can never go wrong with pao bhaji. And then it struck that why not tweak it around and use it in our new menu,” says Qureshi, adding, “What emerged is our Pao Bhaji Fondue wherein we give you a cheesy fondue in a khadai with paos turned into croutons.”

To make and eat what he has seen in this growing up years is something he values a lot. Even though he specialises in modern European cuisine, his primary inspiration for cooking comes from what he’s most familiar with. “I call it rustically refined. It’s when you stay close to your roots yet, move with the times,” says Qureshi.

Ever six months he works on a new menu that incorporates seasonal novelties. You have the seasonal squash in the Cuban Cigar Roll, bajra in Laal Mass Bajra Tacho, fresh corn from the cob in Corn Popcorn Fritters. Food trends are also closely watched throughout the year, research and development for which begins five months prior to the launch of the menu.

“We follow the work of a host of well-known chefs and critics abroad who we seek inspiration and information regarding current food practices. We also ask our chefs to chose flavours they’re most familiar with, say regional things they have grown up eating, and then modernise them,” he shares.

One such thing from the new menu is highlighted in the way of Qureshi’s Falooda Pannacotta. Born and brought up in Bhopal, he saw a shop all through summers, selling the most delicious kulfi falooda. It was his sweetest memory as he would have many of them at once. “Thinking of that we’ve created Patacotta with flavours of kulfi, served with falooda basil seeds, rooh afza and nuts,” he says. Memories from childhood or observations from the present day, chef Qureshi has introduced a bit of everything into his latest gastronomic journey.