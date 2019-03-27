Home Lifestyle Food

Home-style cooking mantra for the menu

Her age is not once felt when she speedily moves across the enormous kitchen counter putting people half her age to shame with her adroitness and alertness.

Published: 27th March 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Ayesha Singh 
Express News Service

Her age is not once felt when she speedily moves across the enormous kitchen counter putting people half her age to shame with her adroitness and alertness. 67-year-old Usha Batra, Director, Food Advisory at Cafe Delhi Heights, has everything it takes to be successful behind the stove. As she spearheads the new menu launch at the restaurant, she chats with us about how knowing how to cook isn’t enough. You must be driven by pure madness to flourish in the business. 

For her, it’s important to ensure revised menus bring home increased profitability but also abundant customer excitability. Driven by the simple principle of people wanting change, she says, it’s crucial that restauranteurs introduce newness into their menus regularly. “This time I told my team to introduce simpler, more home-style things. You may ask why home style? I say why not? People are becoming conscious about health. They prefer cleaner food that’s familiar,” says Batra. 

She’s incorporated things like Quinoa poha, Oatmeal poha, English tawa fry vegetables, Mushrooms with parsley, garlic and chillies, Calcutta chowmein, her Signature Rogan josh, Double cooked Belgian pork belly, Cool baby potatoes with chillies and sesame seeds, Chilli garlic prawns with asparagus, Dhaba style stuffed prantha, and a lot more. 

“People would come to my home and ask me to cook my signature dishes for them. They thoroughly enjoyed it. This made me realise I could take all of it and put in onto the restaurant menu too,” she says. 

The entire Indian menu section at the restaurant, therefore, comprises of her recipes. It’s a mix of things she’s grown up having along with those that she has developed a taste for later in life. 
The one thing that, besides her food, leaves a great aftertaste, is her confidence. She loves cooking and makes no bones about talking about her talent in the kitchen. It’s this authentic passion for it that she also puts into everything she prepares. Perhaps, that’s her secret ingredient for delicious food. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Quinoa poha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp