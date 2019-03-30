Keeping up with traditions: Comfort food for the soul... and tummy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Coming to a consensus on the choice of a restaurant or the kind of food we’d prefer is usually quite a task. But when an invite to an Indian food festival came by, there wasn’t too much for the two of us to debate. After all, it’s comfort food. So, on a weekday afternoon, we head to RockSalt on St Marks Road and make our way to the airy third floor restaurant, which has a reasonable footfall for a Thursday.

We’re served the mango lassi in a mini matka, which cools our system down immediately. The appetisers start coming in soon after, which include Mini Pyaz Ki Kachori with Tamarind Chutney; Paneer Galauti Kebab with Mint; Chicken Soola Kebab with Radish Chutney and Karwari Prawn with tomato chutney.

Golden brown and fried to perfection, the mini kachoris are just rightly spiced.

And paired with the tamarind chutney, the combination hits the right spot. My meat-eating dining companion opts for the Chicken Soola Kebab with Radish Chutney. Our initial request to the staff was to bring in small portions of the starters, considering the buffet spread that lay ahead of us. But we go back on that when we taste the Chicken Soola Kebab. My dining companion, who rarely asks for seconds, sprung a surprise when she asked for another plate of the dish, which was tenderly cooked and well-spiced.

While the Karwari prawn with a rava coating is crispy, the tomato chutney could have done better in terms of taste. But that was made up by the main course, which comprised over 15 dishes. What catches our attention is the Jackfruit Biryani – grainy and cooked to perfection. This definitely wins us over. For the sides, we go for the Adraki Aloo Gobhi, a choice one can rarely go wrong with.

Despite not being fans of the classic Sarson Ka Saag and Makke Da Roti, this combo came across with a homemade touch. Next time, we won’t be so quick to judge. No meal is complete without desserts, especially not when we’d been eyeing them right from our entry. Filling out plates with Mango Rasmalai and Malpua with Rabri, we’re told that hot jalebis will be brought to the table.

Meanwhile, the mango-based dessert has just the right sweetness and is a comfort sweet for dairy lovers. When the jalebi arrives, we are stuffed, but pop the kesri-laden orange sweet into our mouths anyway. The meal surely ends on a sugar high, and as we leave, we tell ourselves we’ll return for another round of jalebis. But first, we need a siesta. Price for two: Rs 1,900