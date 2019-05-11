Ready-to-eat idlis now available for your family

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From frozen idlis that did not work out due to its inconsistency 15 years ago, Maiyas Restaurants Pvt Ltd launched a family-pack rice idli on May 9, which is priced at Rs 100 for a pack of 10. Through the advanced process of nanotechnology, fermentation is not required and thus, idlis stay fresh and soft for almost 24 hours, said Dr P Sadananda Maiya, owner and the man behind the special technology.

The product was launched by chief guest Justice M N Venkatachalaiah, former Chief Justice of India. Dr Maiya and Rama Rao, president, National Education Society addressed the gathering. Two types of idlis are available, one with high protein content and another without it. The target for non-protein idlis are diabetic patients, who have a limit to their protein intake.

“Initially, we want to expand this product to the whole of Bengaluru. People can also purchase the product from food delivery companies like Swiggy and Zomato from tomorrow.In a month, I am planning to open 20 kiosks throughout the city, so that people can have easy access to healthy idlis,” said Dr Maiya.

Justice Venkatachalaiah said he was glad to be a part of the launch and added, “Fresh idlis are appealing to all, and in a few years, we don’t know where the world will come to, but having such healthy food items will actually make the world a better place to live.”