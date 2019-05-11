Home Lifestyle Food

‘Wearing the chef’s coat fills me with great pride’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When are you happiest at work?
I am happiest at work when I start my day wearing the chef’s coat as it fills me with immense pride and gives me the opportunity to make people happy through my food

What trends are you noticing regarding wine and food pairings?
The trend of pairing wine with Indian food is becoming very popular in recent times

What was your biggest disappointment as a chef?
The biggest disappointment as a chef came early in my career when my dream of working in a Michelin star restaurant was not fulfilled due to a few visa related regulations

What do you always avoid ordering on a menu?
I always avoid ordering paneer.

Of the dishes you prepare, which one would you never eat yourself? Why?
It’s again a paneer dish as I personally think the ingredient does not have a taste of its own.

Which is your favourite restaurant? What would you prefer to eat there?
My favourite restaurant is Longrain in Sydney, I love the Thai curry they serve.

Describe one incident when you messed up a recipe badly.
It was a dessert recipe, a chocolate dessert, which after putting in the oven for baking I realised that I had not added the flour to it.

What is the best recent food trend?
The best recent food trend is the focus on wellness and sustainability where people are keen to trace the food to the farms, how it is grown and how it affects their health.
 
– Chef Sudip Misra, Executive Chef, Bengaluru Marriott Whitefield
 

