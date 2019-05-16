Ramzan Dietary dos and don’ts

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ramzan is a month during which Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. A few health experts tell us how to balance meals during the fasting month and make sure that the body gets all the good nutrients.

Dr Zeenath Fatima, chief dietician at Continental Hospitals, says: “During the fasting month, your metabolism will slow down due to long hours without food and drinks. To keep a balance, your diet should have less than the normal amount of food, yet enough to keep you healthy and active.”

She recommends eating the following items during Iftar or breaking the fast: Dates: These are superfoods jam-packed with good vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

Fruits: They are the best for detoxification and weight loss. Most fruits contain fiber, vitamin C, potassium, folate and large amounts of antioxidants. Fiber helps you lower cholesterol and it can regulate your bowel movements. Mangoes are high in folate and potassium which supports blood pressure, cardiovascular health, bone strength, and muscle strength, while apples, pears are very high in dietary fiber. Oranges and strawberries contain vitamin C helps improve the immune system and also promotes teeth and gum health.

Dr Zeenath also recommends balanced meals containing complex carbohydrates, proteins, vegetables, dairy and healthy fats during dinner and Suhoor. While rice, roti, barley and oats are good sources of complex carbohydrates, olive oil, fatty fish and nuts are good sources of healthy fats.

Staying hydrated: “Aim to drink lots of water, at least two litres between Iftar and Suhoor to avoid dehydration, especially on days when you’re exercising. Avoid eating or drinking stuff that will only make you thirsty such as salty food, sodas or drinks with refined sugar,” says Dr Zeenath.

Fasting for diabetics

Dr Ravi Sankar Erukulapati, senior endocrinologist at Apollo Hospitals, says: “It is necessary for all diabetics who wish to fast to consult their doctor few weeks prior to Ramzan and check if they can safely fast during this month. It is also important to do necessary blood tests at the same time to check if those parameters are under control.”

“It is worth remembering that all medications used to control blood glucose can lower blood glucose which can be very dangerous if adequate precautions are not taken. Not taking food for several hours during the fasting period can predispose individuals to high risk of low blood glucose levels, and some medications have higher tendency than others to cause low blood glucose levels,” adds the doctor.

Listing the food items that diabetics should stay away from, the Ravi Sankar says: “While breaking the fast in the evening, it is recommended to limit the customary dates consumption to one or two.

"It is recommended to use brown rice, low fat milk, millets, whole grain atta to make rotis, and limit the use of popular dishes like biryani and haleem. While fish and chicken are fine, provided they are not fried, red meat has to be avoided in view of the long term harmful effects on health. It is also recommended to not consume too many fruits or fruit juice.”