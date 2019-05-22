New eatery urges you to indulge in chatter

'BANTER’, is not just engaging with your best friend, but now is also the name of a new restaurant at Rajinder Nagar in Delhi. The decor aims to be a mash of pleasing colours, glass doors, stellar flooring, indoors and outdoors with terrace seating, delicious cocktails, and live music gigs. Co-owner, Aman Garg, says the place was designed for the snazzy millennial, and bring all elements conducive to creating ‘banter’ under one roof. The indoor seating is designed for private parties – birthdays or anniversaries, and the occasions to spend time with your family, over drinks and yummy food.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Muthoot Finance aims to grow its personal loan book to 1,000 crore
Dimple Kapadia to star in Christopher Nolan's next Hollywood project titled 'Tenet'
Siddaramaiah says BJP questioned EVMs first; shows Narasimha Rao's book 'Democracy at risk due to EVMs'
Buoyed by exit poll projections, Delhi BJP leaders order ladoos, motichoor cakes to celebrate win
Congress in Odisha concedes defeat before counting of votes
Breaking over 55-month growth streak, monthly domestic air passenger traffic falls by 4.5 per cent in April