New eatery urges you to indulge in chatter

'BANTER’, is not just engaging with your best friend, but now is also the name of a new restaurant at Rajinder Nagar in Delhi. The decor aims to be a mash of pleasing colours, glass doors, stellar flooring, indoors and outdoors with terrace seating, delicious cocktails, and live music gigs. Co-owner, Aman Garg, says the place was designed for the snazzy millennial, and bring all elements conducive to creating ‘banter’ under one roof. The indoor seating is designed for private parties – birthdays or anniversaries, and the occasions to spend time with your family, over drinks and yummy food.