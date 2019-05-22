What do broccoli and potato have in common?

By Express News Service

Broccoli has been in the news again lately. We’ve known for quite sometime that broccoli plays an important role to ward off cancers and prevent heart disease. For diabetics, generous dose of chromium present in broccoli is a boon, and its fibre quotient works well for those with high cholesterol levels. Additionally, the recent findings about broccoli’s role in managing the symptoms of schizophrenia is another feather-in-the-cap of this prized vegetable.

A study was conducted by supplementing the participants’ diet with broccoli sprout extract, and it was found that the chemical responsible for managing the symptoms was sulphoraphane. This antioxidant was also identified for its anti-cancer properties. In the case of those suffering with schizophrenia, the sulphoraphane supplementation helped to tweak the chemical imbalance, characteristic of this mental health condition. This finding highlights how food can effectively influence our mental health in addition to offering an array of physical effects.

Speaking of diet and mental well-being, I must talk about the humble potato and its role in making us happy. I’m afraid this isn’t about French fries. In fact, a much healthier alternative to French fries is mashed potatoes with a dash of mustard oil, green chillies, ginger, onion and garlic. The potato, along with these ubiquitous ingredients, are effective mood-uplifters. The beauty of potato is that it makes friends with almost all spices, meats and vegetables, allowing you to experiment with countless preparations. Adding coriander to potato is another simple way to prepare the perfect comfort food. In many cultures, it is common to eat potato with its skin, although the ideal variety with the thin, edible peel, is becoming harder to procure.

All over the world, and not just in India, the potato is one of the most popular vegetables, eaten in a variety of forms. Potatoes are grown in 148 out of the 192 countries, and they've served as a valuable food in the human diet across climates, countries and centuries. It has been a common food item for humans for over 2,000 years. While many foods fall in and out of favour every season, the potato has stood its solid ground.

It’s important to note that the bad name the potato gets is because of three reasons — the way in which it is prepared (deep fried); eating too much of it, and substituting it for other vegetables.

A serving of cabbage or beans cannot be swapped with a serving of potato. Though the starchy vegetable can work as a substitute for cereals with a similar carb content. Potato also gets bad press for its high-calorie content. But surprise! A potato's calorie content is similar to non-fried roasted namkeen (the so-called healthy snacks), which provide 100 calories in just one serve i.e. 30g of the mixture.Nutrition science is more complex than we’d like to believe, because food is not a pill. How we prepare and consume a food is just as relevant as its nutritive profile. Potato is best eaten boiled, baked, roasted, or added to soups.