Delhi Grub Fest: The Omnivore’s Paradise

By Express News Service

With a focus on delectable cuisine and foot-tapping music, the ongoing Grub Fest brings a whole range of entertainment in Delhi.

Kunal Khambhati, Head, live events & IP, BookMyShow, and organiser of Grub Fest, rattles off a list of highlights, “Artistes Divine, Juggy D, Maninder Butter, Akhil Sachdeva and Aastha Gill along with city-based popular bands will offer best of entertainment.



There’s ‘The Grub Theatre’ section curated for unique experiences and varied workshops. Celebrity mixologist Yangdup Lama will host a live session bringing never-heard-before drink ideas to the table. Visitors can also indulge in gut-friendly finger foods, vegan choices, fusion dishes whilst making purchases at the special market for fresh organic fruits and vegetables straight from the farm and a variety of home bakes.”

Fittingly for the food enthusiasts in the capital, there is a range of cuisines like Lebanese, Oriental, European, Asian and Italian, and masterclasses as well. Also for the very first time, the fest will open its doors to Kolkata and Bengaluru. Few sections will remind you of London’s famous carnival games in Hyde Park and its picnic area in Central Park.

Till: November 3



At: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi