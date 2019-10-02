Say cheers at Delhi's Oktoberfest

By Express News Service

Tracing back its origin to Munich, Oktoberfest is the world’s largest beer festival today. And when it comes to joining a party, Delhi is always a step ahead.



For this 16-18 day-long festival, cafes and restaurants here have lined up both traditional German feasts to fusion treats.



“Oktoberfest has gained immense popularity in India with today’s consumers traveling more often, exploring different cuisines and cultures,” informs Zorawar Kalra, founder of Farzi Cafe, adding, “Diners in Delhi are in sync with global trends and events popular in the world.

Keeping this in mind, we rolled out a specially crafted Oktoberfest menu.” The menu includes Sauerkraut with peanut fogath, fresh coconut and chips, Brathahnchen with lemon and thyme tandoori chicken and butter sauce, and Schweinbraten with braised pork belly and pandi masala.



“There was a time when beer lovers in India could only experience Oktoberfest in Munich or at the German Embassy. Not anymore,” says the owner of Prankster, Inderjeet Banga, who has curated a special Märzen – an elegant, malty German amber lager with a clean, rich, toast-y and bread-y malt flavor with a light hop character and a dry finish that encourages another drink. There’s also the refreshing Apple Cider beer, made using German apples.

Shivam Sehgal, founder of Marketplace, says that if you are a beer lover, then this is the festival for you. “Over the past few years the trend of celebrating beer and beer drinkers has increased in the metropolitan and to celebrate this year’s festival, we have various offers lined up.”

Staying true to its origin is 1911 Restaurant & 1911 Bar at The Imperial who’s executive chef Prem K Pogakula has paired traditional dishes with German beers.



“You can try the Lentil Soup or Barley Stew with a thick slice of homemade Bauernbrot or bread. Often served in the Kantinen and Mensas (Cafeterias) in Germany,” says Pogakula, adding, “This soup has veggies, potatoes, and lentils in it, as well as sliced sausages.”



They also have fresh German-style loaves for a healthy, filling meal along with the chef’s favourite in-house pork, red meat and chicken sausages served with creamy mash and chilled beers.



Foxtrot will celebrate with Beer Battered Fish (fish dipped in beer overnight), curated by regional chef Sudhanshu Sharma.

Chug fest



Café Delhi Heights has various beer games you can enjoy. There are offers on domestic beer of three pints and one dish for I799, five pints and two dishes combos for I1,300 and seven pints and three dishes combo for I2,200.



Plum by Bent Chair will toast with handcrafted beer specials from Butter Beer blend of vodka, whiskey bourbon, egg white and beer. You can enjoy Old Classic Ginger Brew with gin, homemade ginger syrup and ale beer.



Chug two mugs in 12 seconds to win beers on the house at Lord of the Drinks, Nehru Place, along with great deals and a 20 per cent off on beer bills.



Chapter Twelve, Faridabad, has a special beer menu with Red Ale Beer – slightly sweet, lightly hopped tea-like flavour. It has a pleasant toasted malt character with a dry finish.