World consumes three billion cups of coffee every day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Coffee was trending in Hyderabad as the city went about town celebrating International Coffee Day – October 1. Coffee connoisseur Karan Kurra was at Van Lavino Cafe and Patisserie for a Coffee Tasting evening with a story on Indian coffees and tasting of hand-picked coffees and patisserie products to complement coffee. He presented his selection of Robustas and Arabica and speaking about the process of picking the finest coffee and offered a variety of coffees to taste from his collection, he said, “Coffee today is a part of startups and entrepreneurs morning routine, their life force, and their motivation.”

Ashwini Pai Jhabakh, Partner, Van Lavino, said, “As a coffee lover, I wanted to showcase the art that is coffee... from how beans are picked to how they are finally served. ”

Did you know that 3 billion cups of coffee is consumed across the world every day? International Coffee Day is celebrated to recognise millions of people across the world from farmers, roasters, baristas, and coffee shop owners etc. who work hard to create and serve the beverage in the consumable form.

Ghee with Coffee, Rakul’s beauty secret

TTown star Rakul Preet Singh said, “I start my day with one liter of warm water and ‘Ghee Coffee’. It’s like I add fresh ghee, preferably homemade, in my coffee. Ghee is good fat, our stomachs are empty for the longest time during night and ghee is a great energy booster to start your day. I carry body and food weighing machines, nuts, and ghee as these things are very important for me”, she told host Lakshmi Manchu on the show ‘Feet Up with the Stars’ on Voot app.