Unusual feasts this Navratri

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Festivities of Navratri – the 10 days and 9 nights observed in the honour of divine feminine, Devi Durga – are in full swing.

While for some it’s the time to go fasting to pay their obeisance to god, for some it’s detoxification time, and there is a lot that believes in feasting and merry-making with their near and dear ones.

The restaurants and cafés in Delhi-NCR restaurants are here with a number of options for everyone.

Apart from the Navratri menu constants such as, Kuttu (buckwheat flour) puris and rotis, aloo subji variants, Samak rice dishes, Sago khichdis, kheer and papad, there are new entrants like high on the veggies Oriental Thali, Beetroot Halwa, Tandoori Pineapple, Kache Kele Ki Shammi, Banana Chips Ki Chaat.

Also, there are vegan macarons. It appears that the food joints in the city are ready to provide you a variety of flavours. The Morning Standard gives you a bird’s-eye view into distinct menus.

Bahubali Thali

As the name suggests, the thali is big enough to be shared by four people with unlimited refill. Owner Megha says, “It’s the time, when people refrain from making onion and garlic a part of their meal. Focusing on that, we have made Bahubali Thali. It includes Paneer Tikka Ajwaini, Malai Kofta and more with Arbi Ki Subji and Kele Ki Subji. It’s a delight for those who are not fasting but want to go out for full feast.”

Cost: Rs 2,300 (lunch)-`2,700 (dinner) At: Ardor 29, Gurugram

Mithai Sampler

On offer is a combination of satiating starters Singhade ke Dahi Bhalle, Aloo palak ke Kuttu Ke Pakode, Arbi ki Galouti, Kache Kele ke Kebabs, and a detailed main course menu that offers Ajwaini Sitaphal, Kaju Machan, Rassedaar Aloo and more. Chef Arvind Bharti says, “We have a Swad Thali that comprises the best of 11 dishes with Kuttu ki Poori. Apart from that, there is a Swad Mithai Sampler that offers home-made mithais such as Kuttu Ke Ladoo, Khoya Barfi, Rasmalai and Makahne Ki Kheer.

Cost: Rs 550 At: Sohna Road, Gurugram

Halwas & kheer

This Navratrilicious thali has everything from tangy Sabudana Vada Chaat and Shakarkandi Ki Chaat to main course items such as Paneer Khurchan, Kele ki subji, Masaledaar Arbi, accompanied with banana, pineapple and anaar raitas.

Chef Sumant Kumar Singh says, “Though every year the menu remains more or less the same, our dessert menu is quite elaborate. It includes Fruit Kheer, Lauki ka Halwa, Singhare ka Halwa, Betroot ka Halwa. Samak and Sabudana kheer are our hotsellers. Made using beetroot, carrots, milk and khoya, the beetroot halwa is enough to satisfy those who have a sweet tooth.”

Cost: Rs 500+taxes At: Made in Punjab, Sector 24, Gurugram

The three-way thali



North Indian thali is something that’s available twice a year for both navratri–Ashwin and Chaitra–celebrations. But for the first time, SET’z and MKT are here with Oriental and Coastal thalis. Chef Sathiya, executive chef, SET’z DLF Emporio, says, “The Coastal Thali offers Kadala Manga Salad (black chana and raw mango), Arbi Nilgiri Fry (Deep-fried arbi in curry leaves powder), Paneer Moilee (cooked in coconut gravy), Kuttu Masala Dosa, and Pappali Halwa (raw papaya) and more. On the other hand, Oriental Thali is veggie oriented, who want to eat greens. It consists of Cantonese Tong Sui Soup (sweet corn and broccoli with samak rice), Crispy Fried Lotus Stem, Fried Asparagus Chestnut (coated with kuttu flour), Tossed Asian Greens and more. For dessert, we have Mango Coconut Sago.”

Cost: Rs 950+taxes and Rs 750+taxes At: SET’z, DLF Emporio

Vegan Macarons

Worry not, the peace-loving plant-eaters. You also have a reason to cheer this Navratri, as this French pastry, Bakery and Salon de has launched a vegan range of verrines, tarts and macarons. Chef Mayur Gupta says, “There was a huge demand for vegan products in the market.

So, we have come up with a whole new range. We have Raspberry, Pistachio and Chocolate Macarons, Chocolate Caramel Verrine and Vanilla & Raspberry Verrine, and Chocolate Tart. For these, we use Margarin and water instead of butter, fruit juice and water instead of cream and milk. The eggless variety is perfect option for those on a zero non-vegetarian regime.”

Cost: Rs 295 (Verrine), Rs 260 (Tart), Rs 125 (Macaron) per piece+taxes

At: All L’Opera outlets and loperaindia.com