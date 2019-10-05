Home Lifestyle Food

Feast even while fasting

Navratris are when everyone gets engulfed in the devotional and festive mode. Incidentally, also the time when we are motivated to fast.

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
HYDERABAD: Navratris are when everyone gets engulfed in the devotional and festive mode. Incidentally, also the time when we are motivated to fast. And to keep those folks who have long commutes and hectic schedules, restaurants in the city have started vrat ka thalis which fit into the satvik and non-rice alternatives. Here are some options to check out:

Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre: Food Exchange in the hotel has roped in culinary expert Gita Hari from Mumbai to curate an authentic Tamil Brahmin Sattvik Food Festival. “Sattvik food relies on natural flavours of food and is also nutritious. This works great during Navratris where we want to fast and yet keep it simple.” However, this meal did have tamarind rice, a popular navideyam. Among the delights in the buffet are Paanagam (jaggery drink), Sundal (soaked, boiled lentils with coconut). Gita’s special ‘Amma’s Potato Curry made of boiled and mashed potato with simple spices, and super yummy Maanga pulissery, ripe mango in a sweet-tangy syrup, were nutritious and tasty.  The food fest ends on Sunday. Price: Rs 1,700.

Other options:
Rajdhani: The vegetarian restaurant   opposite TV9 in Srinagar Colony also has a special vrat ki thali with delicacies ranging from sabudana khichdi, paneer parata, sweetpotato halwa to shrikhand and other alternatives to rice  such as samo rice that go well with those who fast during Dasara. On till October 7. Rs 525  plus tax. Also available in all other branches and through food apps.

Ohri’s Dethali: This thali meal with nutritious and simple non-rice delicacies also packs in taste and tradition. On till October 7 for lunch and dinner. Starting: Rs 449/- White House, Begumpet.
Bikanervala: High on taste and ritualistic, this meal also offers over 15 delicacies in one thali meal rich is sweets and savouries. On till Oct 6 in Hyderguda, Banjara Hills and Kondapur. Rs 430/-

