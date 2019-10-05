Home Lifestyle Food

New kick in your cup of coffee

Unicorn cappuccino to nitrogen black coffee…new trends have made the hot beverage more than just a remedy keep you sharp

Published: 05th October 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

According to The Coffee Board of India, the country’s coffee production in 2018-19 stood at 3,19,500 tonnes.

According to The Coffee Board of India, the country’s coffee production in 2018-19 stood at 3,19,500 tonnes.

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

It’s time to wake up to a new cuppa. Either with magic on your brew like the Unicorn Cappuccino or with luxury like the Gold Cappuccino. Given coffee’s popularity as one of the most loved beverages in the world, its growing demand drives the yearly trends within the segment.

We spotted the ones that give the best kick to your daily cup of Joe. While India remains a tea-loving country, it is already the seventh-largest producer of coffee in the world and if the growing trend is to be believed, India might become one of the world’s largest coffee-producing countries, according to CoffeeBI, an independent consulting firm. 

Studies show a 40 per cent increase in the demand for coffee in India in the past decade alone. And with 66 per cent millennials in India choosing coffee as their preferred drink, according to Euromonitor, the beverage industry is working doubly hard to supplement the growth revenue by creating more options.

Hipster-fuelled trends

Take for instance, Matcha Cappuccino. Matcha, an electric green powder made from green tea leaves, has found its way into coffee too.

Besides being rich in antioxidants, it is packed with EGCG, a plant compound that promotes heart and brain health. The matcha in the cappuccino I ordered was from the farmlands of Kyoto, Japan. 

Other interesting variants include the drool-worthy and photo-worthy Gold Cappuccino, Silver Cappuccino and the extremely pretty looking Unicorn Cappuccino, all made with edible cake glitter.

Not to mention, non-dairy coffee has become sought after with the growing number of vegans in India.

“To stay ahead of our game, coffee retailers need to prioritise innovation. Every year we go through published reports on coffee consumption as well as popular ingredient trends to see if we can add a bit of magic to your coffee in new ways,” says Dipanshu Narang, COO, Coffee Culture.

Recently, butter found its way into coffee. In this DIY concoction, add one tablespoon of coconut oil and unsalted butter (or ghee) into your coffee. Have it black. It’s a great source of energy and lubrication. 

Nitrogen fueled coffee, a silken cold brew charged with nitrogen gas, sans milk or sugar, buzzes with an element of adventure as it is had straight from the tap and forms a froth similar to beer.

“Which is what makes it an evolutionary coffee beverage and contains close to 30 per cent more caffeine per ounce,” informs Narang.

Growth curve

According to The Coffee Board of India, the country’s coffee production in 2018-19 stood at 3,19,500 tonnes.

“Coffee, much like chocolate, is very adaptable. It doesn’t just feature in beverages and desserts but makes for an excellent barbeque rub as well. Base flavours of coffee range from sweet, like vanilla and caramel to savoury, like whole spices and nuts, and citrus, making it a very versatile ingredient,” says Sahil Mehta, coffee aficionado, and food curator at Cafe Tesu. 

One of the few things he believes has made coffee popular is bean origin. At Tesu, for instance, they have collaborated with Devi Coffee under the umbrella of Sussegado Coffee India PVT LTD, Goa.

Devi Coffee offers over 30 variants of Indian coffee from coffee-producing regions Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. “Quality of a bean distinguishes good coffee and very good coffee,” he says. So whether it’s coffee in a mocktail, cocktail or a popsicle, what makes or breaks a trend is its origin.

Stamp of a good CUPPA

“Good coffee has a fresh, nutty aroma. If not stored, grown or roasted right, you could get a batch in which the signature aroma will be tainted with a rancid odour.

The best way to tell good coffee and very good coffee is to enjoy them at places that are conscious of where they sourcing from...bean origin is key to a cuppa good coffee,” informs Sahil Mehta.

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coffee
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp