Home Lifestyle Food

New café offers green cover

The name Green Bistro had popped up a view of plates filled with greens and veggies in my mind, but in terms of ingredients, you will only find lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, and broccoli.

Published: 07th October 2019 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

The Green Bistro

The Green Bistro

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Around 3,000 plants grace the walls and pillars of The Green Bistro, a newly opened café on the second floor of Shipra Mall in the bustling residential area of Indrapuram, Ghaziabad.

The new spot has become a hit with youngsters for its biophilic design and reasonably priced food.

“The owner, Anuj Mittal, had opened Paprika Park, a park themed café in 2016 with artificial plants and grass. But he always wanted to have a place with natural greenery. And here, he came up with vertical garden,”  Café manager Lalit Yadav informs us. he also adds that this 50-cover café is the sister concern of Ghaziabad-based Reader’s Café.

The name Green Bistro had popped up a view of plates filled with greens and veggies in my mind, but in terms of ingredients, you will only find lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, and broccoli.

The tagline also says ‘serving flavours of nature’, but chef Aamir Khan says, “We began with serving the usual continental and oriental stuff to set our base. We will now start experimenting with the food and make some changes to the menu. So more leafy vegetables in our dishes.”

The current menu is packed with starters, sandwiches, salads, burgers, pastas and pizzas that can be coupled with your choice of tea, coffee, shake or mocktail.

Chinese Arancini (deep-fried balls of noodles and mozarella cheese coated with bread crumbs), Classic Drums of Heaven (Chicken lollipops), Green Bistro Cheese Bomb Burger, Peanut Butter Brownie Shake, Paneer Tikka Sandwich and Popeye’s Love Pizza loaded with veggies are their bestsellers. In desserts, on offer are New York Baked Cheese Slice, Choco Fused Cake Slice, Tiramisu, Red Velvet, Blueberry Muffin and more to choose from.

Coming back to the USP, Noida-based firm Hydra Greens arranged the plants into place at the café. “Over 15 varieties of indoor plants including Syngonium, Peace Lily, Snake Plant, Neon Pothos have been used. These oxygen-releasing plants will thrive and they don’t need to be replaced. Our staff visits the café every week to check the plants. Otherwise, we have automated irrigators watering the plants. We have done several vertical garden projects but this is the first café with this theme,” says Vineet Bhalla of Hydra Greens.   

This open café is the perfect option for an evening with your college buddies, a birthday party or a casual date.  
Cost for two: Rs 1,000
Timings: 11:00am-11:00pm

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Green Bistro
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp