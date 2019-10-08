Home Lifestyle Food

Noida's Fly Dining restaurant serves food 160 feet up in the air

A huge table surrounded with 24 seats is lifted up with a crane. It also has a less widen central passage to allow free movement of waiters and other staff.

Published: 08th October 2019 03:06 PM

Fly Dining

Image posted by Fly Dining restaurant on their Facebook page.

By ANI

NOIDA: Imagine devouring a scrumptious meal at 160 feet above the ground! Well, this is now a reality here as food and adventure have found the perfect balance.

Fly Dining at Noida sector 38 A has become a perfect place for adventure lovers where they can enjoy their food in a unique way and place -160 feet up in the air.

A huge table surrounded with 24 seats is lifted up with a crane. It also has a less widen central passage to allow free movement of waiters and other staff.

The man behind the idea, Nikhil Kumar shared that this idea came from his visit in Dubai, where he had experienced something similar.

Kumar first witnessed this two years ago in Dubai and since then was thinking of bringing this to Noida. "It took two years because we have been focusing more on safety and ensuring customers get an amazing experience. Experts from Germany have trained us," he said.

He described his unique idea to be not merely selling food but "experience."

Changing his idea into reality wasn't a single day job as he had to take care of the customer's safety too and as part of precautions, Nikhil told, "We don't allow pregnant women and kids below the height of 4 feet and haven't got any complaint till now."

Safety measures have been taken into consideration at a very serious level. The equipment being used is tested and certified from Germany while the crane that suspends the structure is from Dubai. Once seated, the safety belts buckling to the seat are checked thrice before launching into the air.

Customers who alighted after their 40 min stays in the air, expressed how thrilling and exciting experience had this been.

Parul Gupta, who celebrated her birthday at the heights said, "It was such an exciting experience and thrilling."

Vimmi Bhatia, another person who enjoyed the flying dinner with her kids, said, "It is a totally different experience from other restaurants and next time I would love to visit this place with my husband."

The dining time in the Fly Dining starts at 6 in the evening and longs till 10 pm. Customers get to spend 40 minutes in the air.  

