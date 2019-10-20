Home Lifestyle Food

Delhi eateries: A Nepali feast waits for you at Yeti—The Himalayan Kitchen

Though not yet hugely popular in Delhi—where foodies tend to go for their trademark butter chicken or biryani and kebabs—Nepali food is slowly gaining ground.

Published: 20th October 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Set against the backdrop of the Himalayas, Nepal boasts an array of ethnicities.

Set against the backdrop of the Himalayas, Nepal boasts an array of ethnicities.

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

Bright colours, fresh ingredients, liberal use of coriander and green chillies, and robustness of flavour—that, in short, are the hallmarks of Nepali cuisine. Borrowing heavily from the cooking styles of China, Tibet and, of course, India, it manages to hold its own, thanks to its earthy taste.

Chef Anil Bangwal of Yeti—The Himalayan Kitchen in Connaught Place in Delhi, says, “Nepali cuisine is not about finesse or subtle flavours. The food traces its roots to the villages where people believe in using fresh ingredients and tempering the food with chillies.

While it does share similarities with Indian cuisine—like the ingredients we use—there are a lot more differences. Indian cuisine depends on ground spices and khada garam masala, while Nepali food is flavoured with everything fresh.”

Set against the backdrop of the Himalayas, Nepal boasts an array of ethnicities. This diversity is reflected in the country’s cuisine. Also, the fact that the country only opened up its borders in the 1950s, adds to the focus on locally grown produce.

Mustard oil is the chosen medium of cooking and curd is the most common accompaniment, which finds its way into drinks (lassi) as well as desserts (sikarni). Other common ingredients that people of this country—especially the Newar community—use, are lentils, potato, tomato, coriander, chilli, peppers, and garlic. In fact, daal-bhaat-tarkari is a perhaps the most common meal in Nepal, as chapatis do not find favour here.

Considered a healthier counterpart to its rich Indian cousin—fresh herbs, watery soup-like gravies, and chopped taste enhancers such as coriander, garlic and chillies, rather than ground pastes—Nepali cuisine relies on the simple methods to achieve outstanding flavours.

Momos or their sweetened version—yomaris—are another staple here and can be found with various fillings. Raw noodles or ‘wai wai’ are a popular snack and can be spiced as per taste. Perhaps two extremes and at the same time very important items in a daily meal in Nepal are—potato and buffalo meat.

One can be expected to have quite a bit of either or both during a typical week-long stay in this Himalayan country. 

Though not yet hugely popular in Delhi—where foodies tend to go for their trademark butter chicken or biryani and kebabs—Nepali food is slowly gaining ground. Yeti co-partner Goumtesh Singh is doing his best—and successfully too—to win over patrons. He says, “The response is overwhelming. Since the palate is so close to the food that we eat at home, the dining experience is more enjoyable.” 

While momos and daal-bhaat may be common in the Indian kitchen too, other Nepali must-haves offer an adventurous journey for the palate. For those with a sweet tooth, try the sel roti, Nepal’s version of the doughnut, though not as sweet.

Also, this tiny country loves its greens, from fresh spinach to fermented leafy greens known as gundruk, which is common accompaniment with meals, on the lines of the Indian aam ka achaar. Your Nepali food journey would be incomplete without the dhido—a cross between porridge and halwa. A savoury dish made of maize and buckwheat, it is often eaten as a main course. So if you thought there was no novelty in trying Nepali food because it was as good as Indian, maybe it’s time you headed to that charming eatery serving Nepali cuisine in your city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anil Bangwal Himalayan food Nepali eateries delhi Delhi eateries Yeti The Himalayan Kitchen
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp