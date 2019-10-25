Best among the chefs awarded

By Express News Service

Sushil Chugh, Executive Chef, Hotel Country Inns & Suites by Radisson was recognised for his long contribution to the hospitality industry with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 16th Annual Chef Awards held early this week at Le Meridien hotel.

Conceptualised to honour the chefs for their contribution to the hospitality industry and society at large, the Indian Culinary Forum has been giving away these awards since 15 years. Chef Machindra Umakant Kasture from The Ashok Hotel won the Golden Hat while the Silver Hat was jointly awarded to Chef Sanjay Agrawal and Chef Vivek Saggar. Chef Rekha Sharma was adjudged the Lady Chef of the Year.

“There is a lot of stress on health food these days, and we all know there is nothing healthier than the traditional Indian cuisine,” said Amitabh Kant, CEO NITI Aayog, who was also the chief guest.