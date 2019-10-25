Home Lifestyle Food

The Brew Room: Nivruti Reddy talks about her brewing success and more

Opened in 2014, The Brew Room is one of the first cafés in the city to introduce different brewing methods, including Japanese, Turkish and Italian.

Published: 25th October 2019 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Nivruti with mother Nina Reddy

Nivruti with mother Nina Reddy

By Fathima Ashraf
Express News Service

Born into one of the most prominent families in Chennai, Nivruti Reddy, 35, says business was all she knew while growing up. However, for her, choosing a career in hospitality was not about joining the family enterprise.

“Unless you are passionate about it, you cannot make it big,” says the Managing Director of The Brew Room at The Savera Hotel. 

“My parents never told me or my sister (Ritika) what to study or which career to choose. My initiation into the field was of course, with a firm hand-holding by both my parents (Nina and Vijayakumar Reddy). At the same time, they also gave me the freedom to explore,” adds the management graduate from the University of Warwick. 

Having taken her baby steps in the industry with a brief stint with Savera’s sister company Shyam Group of Restaurants in 2008, Nivruti’s first project was Baker’s Code that specialises in fresh bread, cakes and cookies. She recalls, “Here, I got to try a lot of new things with respect to the menu, customer experience and marketing.” 

Opened in 2014, The Brew Room is one of the first cafés in the city to introduce different brewing methods, including Japanese, Turkish and Italian. With Auroville-based coffee consultant Marc, they also introduced the concept of an interactive coffee bar where the beans are ground and the coffee brewed fresh in front of the customer. 

Mother knows best!

Being the daughter of Nina Reddy, joint MD at the 50-year-old Savera, we ask her what she has learned from her mother and her list goes on. “My mother’s greatest ability is to turn most of the things she’s passionate about into successful businesses like fitness and people management. Her interpersonal skills, positivity and perseverance shine through anything she does. She pioneered a health studio called O2. Today, the brand has nine gyms. She believes that growth is the only way to sustain and constantly strives to bring out the best in all the teams she works with.” 

Talking further about working with her mother, she says, “We are constantly bouncing ideas off each other. We value each other’s opinions a lot. From something as simple as introducing a new product to something as big as creating a new restaurant brand, every idea is discussed among us. She encourages me to dream and also gives me the courage to make decisions.”

As for her future plans, she adds, “Right now, my main focus is to expand The Brew Room brand through franchising. We have opened two outlets in Chennai, one in Delhi and Pune, and want to expand to other cities.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Brew Room The Savera Hotel Nivruti Reddy
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp