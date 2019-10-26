Fusion twist to traditional sweets this Diwali

By Express News Service

There was a time when basundi from Gujarat, khaja from Bihar, modak from Maharashtra, chhena poda from Odisha, Rajasthani ghevar and other traditional sweets dominated the festivities.



This Diwali, however, the city is going gaga over which sweets to choose. So, we decided to check out the dessert spread.

“As per today’s trends people are avoiding sugary sweets and are on a lookout for much healthier options which are low in sugar and fat,” observes Executive Sous Chef Prem K Pogakula, The Imperial.



“Therefore, the industry and market is always exploring dishes with little healthier ingredients than traditional ones. For instance, kheer is sweetened with natural gur, Pongal and laddoo are sweetened with organic honey. The market is also working on replacing refined flour with whole wheat flour.”

Zorawar Kalra’s Made in Punjab too, has its hands full with creating sweets with a Punjabi twist. Kalra says, “Diwali is the perfect occasion to indulge in desserts. We have a selection of sinful desserts to choose from for this special occasion that will create a spell that satisfies the soul with pure Punjabi love.”



On offer are Condensed Milk Ice Cream (dipped in berry cream and khus Falooda), Mango Rosgulla, Nukkad Jalebi (with lachcha rabri).

There’s the chef’s special Ras Dates Malai, a classic rendition with an innovation of rabri with dates.

Giving a modern twist to the traditional kulfi is Daryaganj, Aerocity, who strongly believe in the spirit of. After experimenting with multiple options of the prototypes, they came up with The Baileys Kulfi.



The overall taste is a balance of authentic kulfi with a modern ingredient like Baileys, providing an elevated and flavourful experience.

“One bite of it opens up a plethora of flavours. It gives the taste of a traditional kulfi, which culminates immediately into an after taste of the popular creamy liquor Baileys,” says Amit Bagga, Co-Founder of Daryaganj.



Giving Diwali celebrations a twist is The Marketplace with its environmentally friendly Diwali. You can enjoy Chocolate Diyas, Rocket pops and Jalebi. Dinesh Arora’s Swad Desh Videsh Ka offers a wholesome dessert menu. You can try a jumbo-size Gulab Jamun (stuffed with Gulkand Gulab-e-Gulkand) or hot Malpua (served with rabri or ice cream).

Ghewar chaat is the highlight at The Imperial Spice. It combines refined flour, Chhena Bhalla and chutneys. Elaborating further, Varun Khera, owner of The Imperial Spice, says, “Ghewar chaat is an amalgamation of sweet and tangy flavours. We also have Roasted Rosgulla which is crispy and sweet.”



With the traditional mithai having lost its place of pride, Siddharth Mathur, Founder of Khoya, is trying to recreate these the way it was always intended to be.

“Most of the mithais made today have colours, syrups, added flavours, and excess sugar. However, this was never traditionally made this way. On the other hand, fusion in mithai has always existed, but is happening in a more organised and professional way now.”



Khoya has a big bank of traditional mithai and ingredients, but during the festive season, certain mithais do better than the others, like Badam Longe and premium /high-value mithai for exclusive gifting. And whatever trends there may be, Delhi being Dilwalo Ka Shahar has something meetha for everyone this Diwali.