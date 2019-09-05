Flavours of Macau

By Express News Service

Macanese cuisine is known for its blend between southern Chinese and Portuguese food cultures.

It is this very blend that Tamara, the award-winning multi-cuisine dining restaurant at Shangri-la’s Eros Hotel, is showcasing at the ongoing Macanese Food Festival.

From Macanese classics to contemporary, the buffet menu curated by the Head Chef Neeraj Tyagi, is a sophisticated combination of salty, sweet and spicy.

While dishes like Portuguese Egg Custard Tarts, traditional Minchi and authentic Pork Chop Buns will remain permanent fixtures on the menu, the stuffing of the dim sums, the rice and the noodles dishes will change every day.

I started with Portuguese Egg Custard Tart that is believed to have evolved from the Portuguese Pastel de Nata (or called Pastel de Belém). The flaky pastry crust coupled with the deliciously sweet egg custard center does the magic.

And once you have a bite of the tart, you are definitely going for a second helping.

Next, I tried the Pork Chop Buns. It’s popular street food in Macau that people often grab on the go, says Thai Chef Nisa Yimthong.

The simple sandwich sees a juicy thick-cut pork chop wedged between a tender Portuguese bread rolls and enhanced with spicy chilly sauce. So, if you want a taste of authentic Macanese street food, this one is a must.

Amidst the array of choices, I turned to Chicken Siu Mai or chicken dumplings in small bamboo steamers. These dainty steamed dumplings had little morsels of ground chicken that with every bite you experience a burst of the fresh and juicy filling. The menu also had beautiful green assorted vegetable dim sums.

Highlighting the culinary influences from the colonies, the African Chicken is a blackened barbecued chicken, seasoned with turmeric from India, basted with coconut milk from Malaysia, covered with African piri piri peppers and a dash of Madras curry powder.

The chicken was exceptionally soft and juicy with tender potatoes. The creamy sauce added a mix of sweet, spicy aroma and vibrant nutty flavours.

With the Shang Palace downstairs, having the ingredients weren’t a problem, says Chef Prashant Kumar Dar, the Chef De Cuisine, who, with such festivals, wants to introduce the Macanese cuisine to the capital that is yet to explore this richness.

After an elaborate lunch menu, Chef Yimthong didn’t want people to be overwhelmed with more flavours and decided to put just one dessert item. So, for a sweet ending I had Sago Pudding with fresh mango, sago and citrusy pulps of pomelo.