Chef Mauro Ferrari releases brand new menu in Chennai

Priya Panjabi Bhatkal By

Express News Service

Master artist, 38 years of experience in creating gastronomical delights, down to earth, this gregarious Italian food genie creates magic in his cuisine.



Meet Drama Chef Mauro Ferrari of Focaccia at the Hyatt Regency Chennai. He just released a brand-new menu last month. And he’s proud of it!



His attention to detail and precision as he decorates each layer of his delectable cuisine is fascinating to watch.



His menu is authentic Italian but if there’s something he can create with a local flavour he’s up for the challenge.



This time he has created a fusion salmon with curry sauce, a potato gnocchi with shrimps and shimeji mushroom. If that’s not fancy enough, he also has a fresh cheese risotto with a dusting of sweet paprika and crisp rosemary pumpkin, that’s already a hit with his regular clientele.



His demeanour, vivacious personality and passion for his craft draws a clear parallel with American Food Network Celebrity Chef Emeril Lagaase.



Chef Mauro is a Chennai celebrity for sure and a master at his craft. This creator of authentic Italian cuisine begins his day with nothing less than Chennai’s very own specialty – filter coffee!

Chef Mauro Ferrari

How long have you been in Chennai?



It has been three and a half years! It was my first time in India and my first stop was Chennai, a huge city compared to Muscat where I worked before. Not my first time working with Indian people because in my kitchen in Muscat, I had two or three Indian chefs. When the opportunity came up for Chennai, I decided to take it! Why not? If you have the right attitude you can be comfortable anywhere in the world.

Are your signature pastas and pizzas still a part of your new menu?



Yes absolutely. I have a completely new menu but the signature dishes are always there under the ‘Ever Green’ section! We worked on our pizza for a year and now we think we have it perfect. Our tiramisu is also very famous. I believe in being as close to authentic as possible, and a few of our clients have said that some of the dishes are even more authentic than what you can find in Italy!



Are you planning anything special — a TV show or writing a cookbook, perhaps? Why not?



A television show alongside an Indian chef maybe, but I need support to create that. Same with the cookbook – I haven’t really thought about that yet. But we will continue the Drama Chef series in 2019 with the new menu. We will have an official launch for this menu.

As in the medical profession and other professions, do culinary skills need to be updated regularly? How do you keep up with the latest trends?



Every day is an exam in my field. I continue to learn by reading profiles of different chefs, what new things they create. I watch television shows to keep up with the current culinary experts. I knew I wanted to be a chef at the age of 10 and I inspired my sons to take up this profession. And now I also learn from them.

What do you like to do in your spare time?



I value my personal time. I don’t have too much connection with the other expats in Chennai, but I have some friends from Italy and some Indian friends. We have lunch or dinner outside.When my wife is in town, we travel both within and outside India. We have travelled all over Italy of course, and most of Europe, some parts of India and Oman.

What is your favorite cuisine besides Italian?



Japanese, Chinese, Turkish, Greek — lovely food. I also like Indian food but not too spicy.