Opening the Gateaus

The street food culture in Mauritius is reflective of its history and the cultural mosaic of a diverse people who form the country today. The earliest known history of what we now know as Mauritius starts from 900 AD when it was spotted by Arab sailors travelling for trade. In the 15th century, the Portuguese colonised the island, followed by the Dutch, French and the British. In the 1800s, post the abolition of slavery, indentured labourers from India were sent to Mauritius to work in the sugarcane plantations.

The migrant labourers from India, Malaysia, China and Africa, many of whom stayed back in the country, have added to the diverse local food scene. You might be staying at a luxury resort and partaking gourmet cuisines, but Mauritius is incomplete without its streets, beaches and markets and the varied delicacies these places have to offer. Here’s a list of 10 Mauritian street foods that you must try.

Dholl Poori

This is the most iconic and must-eat food in Mauritius. While it is called poori, it is not a deep-fried flatbread like its Indian counterpart. Ground and crumbled dal is stuffed in a refined flour paratha, served with a slather of chutneys, bean curries, rougailles and pickles. It is sold all around the island, either out of glass boxes mounted on scooters or in market stalls and with a fairly consistent taste. A pair of dholl pooris topped with all the accompaniments and rolled up in paper is a perfect snack to munch on and explore the street food scene in Mauritius.

Gateau Piment

‘Chilli cakes’ in Mauritian Creole, this is a spin-off on the South Indian dal vada made using chana dal, with a blend of spices and chillies. They are also known as gateau dholl. Mauritians are not afraid to use a proper punch from chillies in their dishes and gateau piment is just one example of that. These are served stuffed inside a buttered warm baguette or a pain maison.

Badia

Similar to the Indian pakoda/bhajia, badias are made from chickpea flour with the addition of finely chopped vegetables and spices and served with chutneys on the side. Eggplant is a popular choice for these vegetable fritters (bringele frire). These, along with gateau piment, are some of the most loved snacks that the locals call gadjak, which are served with drinks.

Pineapple

Do not miss feasting on the Victoria pineapple in Mauritius. Smaller in size with an intensely sweet juicy flesh, the street vendors cut it in the form of a large lollipop with a dusting of salt and chilli powder so you can eat it on the go without getting your hands messy.

Gateau (gato) Merveille

Not unlike our chaats, gateau merveille is sold in stalls in and around Port Louis and Mahebourg waterfront. Deep-fried, crisp flour pooris topped with green chutney and tamarind chutney are a popular local snack.

Gateau Patates

Sweet potato cakes in Mauritian Creole, these can be bought from vendors at the entrance of Port Louis Market. Mashed sweet potato is mixed with flour to make a dough, which is filled with desiccated coconut, raisins and sugar. These are deep fried until golden brown. Sweet potato cakes are a special during Diwali, which is celebrated in a big way in Mauritius.

Du Pain Frire

This translates to fried bread. Stale bread is dipped in a gram flour and refined flour batter and deep fried until crisp and golden brown. A good way to turn stale bread into an inviting snack or appetiser, these are sold by many street vendors around the island.

Chinese street foods

Mauritian street food also has a strong Chinese (Hakka) influence. Mine fret (fried noodles), bol renverse and boulettes are some of the well-loved Chinese dishes served on the streets of the island. Boulettes are dumplings filled with chicken, vegetables or seafood. Bol renverse is a convenient single portion of a chicken and veggie stir-fry served with rice and a fried egg on top. The dishes are best found in Port Louis, China Town or at vendors on beaches such as Mont Choisy and Flic en Flac.

Napolitans

While technically not a street food, this cross between a cake and a cookie is a local favourite. Two shortbread cookies are sandwiched with jam and covered with a pink icing. Some eateries stock it up in their glass display boxes.

Gateau Moutaille

Not many countries, other than India, serves up jalebis in their cuisine, but Mauritius does, under this fancy sounding name. These syrupy sweet and crispy treats find an important place in the street food fare, and what better way to end a street food tasting.