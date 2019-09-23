On the Rocks in Crowne Plaza celebrated it's 10th anniversary amid much fanfare

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: One of the top modern fine dine restaurants in the city, On the Rocks in Crowne Plaza, brought in its 10th anniversary amid much fanfare on Saturday.

The visually spectacular two-levelled restaurant with chandeliers, black decor and a ceiling-to-floor wine library offers a desirable ambience to unwind. If you are in a mood for just small bites then head to the lower level, but if you are up for a full meal then the menu on the top floor is sure to keep you filled.



Back when we started in 2009, there was a need for Continental food with good steaks and grills. So, we started this restaurant. We have an elaborate menu with rib-eye, T-bone steaks and lots of other quintessential dishes from European and Continental cuisines,” said Afshan Afsar, assistant manager - marketing, Crowne Plaza.

On the Rocks is known to be a wine connoisseur’s paradise. With their gigantic wine library, they also have a sommelier in the house who will help you pair your grills, salads and even desserts with the extensive wine menu. “We have classic wines from France, Italy and Germany, and also New World Chilean wines. We also offer a wide variety of cocktails,” he said.

On the occasion of their 10th anniversary, a new menu has been introduced to mark the milestone. This too predominantly celebrates Continental and European cuisines. The menu features lamb loin and domestic tenderloin steaks with a choice of different sauces including bearnaise, peppercorn, red wine and mushroom. You can even pick a nice cut of meat or seafood and pair it with a sauce of your choice if you don’t want to wish to go with the combos.

Vegetarians have a wide range of options including balsamic poached pears, harissa tofu, baked camembert cheese, and compressed wild mushrooms and avocado.



The restaurant only serves dinner.