Delhi University's North Campus gets new cold tea outlet

By Express News Service

The residential neighbourhood near Delhi University’s North Campus, Kamla Nagar, is now home to T-Enjoy, a new cold tea outlet in Delhi.

You can choose from 20 flavours and blends like cheese teas and fruit teas, besides milk-blend teas. Watermelon tea, orange tea and kalakhatta tea are few of the exotic fruit-flavoured teas.

“On my travels abroad, I noticed Bangkok, Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia, all sell cold green tea. It is to China that I sent my team to learn the process of preparing a fine cup of cold tea. They were trained for four months before we started the process here,” says T-Enjoy founder BM Rastogi, who plans to open the next outlet in East Delhi’s Preet Vihar, and by the end of 2020, open 20 such tea cafes across India.

“Cold tea is healthier than a hot cup of tea because when you steep tea in cold water, catechins and tannins remain intact, and the tea remains rich in antioxidants. This tea is also rich in Vitamin C and helps your skin glow,” says Rastogi.