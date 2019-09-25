Home Lifestyle Food

Try Coastal flavours in Delhi

About two decades ago, my mother used to spend hours at the kitchen perfecting the Chicken Coconut Curry, when occasions called for a big fat Goan meal.

Published: 25th September 2019 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Dishes from Karavalli restaurant Allapuzha Meen Curry and (inset) Maavinkai Mensukkai

By Ornella D’souza 
Express News Service

About two decades ago, my mother used to spend hours at the kitchen perfecting the Chicken Coconut Curry, when occasions called for a big fat Goan meal. As with Goan dishes of Portuguese origin, the dish was a test in patience and muscle-flexing.

She’d get down on her haunches to rhythmically maneuver a halved coconut over the spiky metal head of the bulky wooden scraper for a fresh mound of desiccated white flakes speckled with brown. Then roast ingredients in order of their weight: cumin, clove, cinnamon, pepper, ginger and garlic, scraped coconut, onion, red chilies.

And coarsely grind these into a wet masala using a pestle (the size of a mini club) over a 2-ft long mortar; the aroma hanging heavy around the house long after. 

I was kept away from these kitchen aids (imagine the coconut shell accidently slipping off and your hand meeting the scraper). But after many moons of such toiling, she’s settled for ready-made grated coconut and masala pastes/powders.

It’s the story of many households, when consumed by minimalism (sleek, lightweight gadgets) and millennialism (apps over appams – its cooking process crosses 10 hours). The result: the recipes of yore now lack their original punch.

Culinary expert in such grueling but delicious recipes is Bengaluru’s Karavalli restaurant at The Gateway Hotel, under the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) banner.

It specialises in south-west India (Kerala, Karnataka and Goa) cuisine, after its chefs learnt each of its 85 dishes firsthand at the kitchens of, as noted on its website, ‘Mangalorean Bunts and Konkanis, Kodavas from Coorg, Malayalees, Calicut Muslims and Syrian Christians of Travancore, Havyaka Brahmins of Vitla and the Portuguese of Goa’.

This year, few Delhi restaurants under IHCL marked milestones (Thai Pavilion completed 25 years and House of Ming, 40), where in-house chefs switched places and hosted pop-ups. And now Varq, the premium Indian cuisine restaurant at Taj Mahal Hotel, is celebrating its 11th anniversary and is hosting a pop-up by 29-year-old Karavalli for a few days. 

Naren Thimmaiah, executive chef at Karavalli, says the pop-up will benefit Delhities, underexposed to the south Indian coastal cuisine. He’s also full of trivia. Like how the one traditional food item thrives under different names in different regions of India.

Like the Coorgi staple souring agent kachampuli (Malabar tamarind) is balsamic vinegar’s doppelganger, look and taste-wise.

“Kerala’s rice-noodle dish of idiyappam is called shavige in Mangalore and nooputtu in Coorg, with slight variations to the steaming process,” informs chef Thimmaiah.

An example of this trivia was the first starter we sampled at the pop-up – Kerala’s Meen Eleittad (black pomfret fillet shallowed fried with Malabar masala and wrapped in banana leaf). When unopened, it’s identical to the Parsi Patra-ne-Macchi.

But when done so, you find a red masala slapped onto the fillet, which lends it a medium-spicy flavour. Quite unlike the Parsi fish dish steamed in fresh, green coconut chutney. About the juicy Tiger Prawn Roast, it might seem the chef forgot to add the salt till you mix it in its own gravy of spices, vegetables and coconut slivers and then bite in.

The Koli Barthad chicken is a good introduction to the tart Coorgi kachampuli. As a light palate cleanser, the Pachakkari Stew (vegetable chunks in coconut milk) works best. 

The desserts made an impression. The Bebinca was soft, warm, and nearly perfect, but could do with more caramelised layers.

The soft, brownish-black banana-jaggery Dodol topped with banana ice-cream was a bite-sized wonder. But the highlight was the creamy Ada Pradhaman – thick mix of rice flakes, coconut milk and jaggery – quite identical to Goa’s Godshem, only without chana/moong dal the latter’s made of. 

Till: September 28

At: Varq, Taj Mahal Hotel, One Mansingh Road

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taj Mahal Hotel
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp