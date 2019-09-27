A vast menu that eggs you on to experiment more at Eggspectation

By Express News Service

Eggspectation at Jaypee Vasant Continental is a resto café that offers a special egg cuisine and is famous for its Eggs Benedict. But when we dropped by, we unravelled so much more.



And so will you have a tough time choosing between their exclusive dishes: soups, salads, pasta, steak, chicken, seafood, and sandwiches.

The place claims it doles high-quality ingredients and that their smoothies are blended in-house with real fruits and berries for the perfect taste.



So, we started our sampling of the menu with Page, A tropical Paradise, a mix of banana, strawberry, blueberry, kiwi, mango and pineapple. The fruits were blended with freshly squeezed orange juice. A refreshing drink for sure but it definitely leaves you with a sweet aftertaste of mango, coaxing you to take yet another sip.

As we settled down with our drinks, we set out to try the Grilled Vegetables with Roasted Almond Salads. The roasted almonds are mixed with greens tossed with their in-house vinaigrette, tomatoes, cucumber, grilled vegetables and goat cheese. I won’t just recommend it for the health-conscious people but also to those who love to celebrate a balanced mix of flavours.

Next we tried the Fish N Chips, a perfectly cooked double sip fish fillets with a side of fries and tartar sauce.



The golden crispy fish with the dip is drool worthy. For those who prefer veg, the menu has a lot to offer, from risottos, quesadillas, Thai Vegetable Curry, to Palak Aap Ki Pasand and more.



We ended the meal with Chocolate Banana Crepe for dessert. Crepe Bretonne, a traditional dish in Lower Brittany, France’s northwestern most region, is stuffed with Nutella banana topped with chocolate and vanilla ice cream.