Home Lifestyle Food

A vast menu that eggs you on to experiment more at Eggspectation

The place claims it doles high-quality ingredients and that their smoothies are blended in-house with real fruits and berries for the perfect taste. 

Published: 27th September 2019 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Eggspectation at Jaypee Vasant Continental is a resto café that offers a special egg cuisine and is famous for its Eggs Benedict. But when we dropped by, we unravelled so much more.

And so will you have a tough time choosing between their exclusive dishes: soups, salads, pasta, steak, chicken, seafood, and sandwiches. 

The place claims it doles high-quality ingredients and that their smoothies are blended in-house with real fruits and berries for the perfect taste. 

So, we started our sampling of the menu with Page, A tropical Paradise, a mix of banana, strawberry, blueberry, kiwi, mango and pineapple. The fruits were blended with freshly squeezed orange juice. A refreshing drink for sure but it definitely leaves you with a sweet aftertaste of mango, coaxing you to take yet another sip. 

As we settled down with our drinks, we set out to try the Grilled Vegetables with Roasted Almond Salads. The roasted almonds are mixed with greens tossed with their in-house vinaigrette, tomatoes, cucumber, grilled vegetables and goat cheese. I won’t just recommend it for the health-conscious people but also to those who love to celebrate a balanced mix of flavours.

Next we tried the Fish N Chips, a perfectly cooked double sip fish fillets with a side of fries and tartar sauce.

The golden crispy fish with the dip is drool worthy. For those who prefer veg, the menu has a lot to offer, from risottos, quesadillas, Thai Vegetable Curry, to Palak Aap Ki Pasand and more.

We ended the meal with Chocolate Banana Crepe for dessert. Crepe Bretonne, a traditional dish in Lower Brittany, France’s northwestern most region, is stuffed with Nutella banana topped with chocolate and vanilla ice cream. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jaypee Vasant Continental Eggs Benedict Eggspectation
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp