Intermittent fasting: Drink up! fast forward

Deepika Rathod By

Express News Service

New fads pop up now and then in the wellness circuit. The most recent one to go viral is water fasting or intermittent fasting. But, is it just another trend or does it help in reducing weight? I would say more than reducing weight, intermittent fasting (or IF) really helps us in improving digestive health which in turn increases the metabolism.



That’s when weight loss comes into the picture. If you do water fasting for three days every week, you are definitely giving your digestive system a rest by cutting down all the food and calories, which helps you in feeling lighter and better. Read on, to learn more about the nitty-gritties of intermittent fasting:

There are two phases in the body – elimination and building. During the elimination phase, the body is eliminating toxins, acid and sick/dead cells Absolutely no food is to be taken at this time (particularly at night or midnight when the body needs the sleep and rest).



One can only have water, preferably warm. Building phase (during day or afternoon) is when you eat proper nourishing meals and mid-meal snacks – which are wholesome, balanced and help you in building health.



Similarly intermittent fasting gives that extended window period to the body for eliminating toxins and for performing other bodily functions. Thus, the body, which normally expends about 70 per cent of its energy during digestion, can now focus on detoxification, healing and building during IF. It simply allows your body to be its own doctor.



Intermittent fasting has the following benefits on the body:

Increase in energy levels because we shut down the digestive system which uses 75-80 per cent of energy.



Also improves spiritual health because meditation is best done on an empty stomach as the brain is relaxed and not constantly sending signals to the digestive system. Insulin sensitivity improves in diabetic patients. Reduces inflammation. Helps in weight loss.

For any disease condition it’s better to check with your doctor before fasting.



IF can be done safely, depending on how well your body adapts to it. For beginners, it is safe to start with 12-hour fasts. Ideally, three days of consecutive intermittent fasting shows best results as the body is allowed to keep up with the momentum of detox and healing.



Once you are used to intermittent fasting, three days of 14-18-hour periods work well on a fortnightly basis. During the fast, you can only drink plain water, either room temperature or warm. No infusions, lemon water, tea, coffee, supplements and medicines.

Breaking IF also requires a technique to make sure that you don’t build up more acid in the body after the fasting period. You may have a glass of warm lemon water with two dates or a half cup of fruit – this makes sure that you add an alkaline dose to the body that reduces all the digestive issues.



Follow this with a light meal after 30 minutes. Better to have foods like upma, poha, khichidi, dal, rice, etc. that will be easier on digestion. And better not to do heavy workouts during the fasting as your body doesn’t have much energy to sustain the activity.



The whole purpose of IF is for the body to concentrate on detoxification, healing and building, rather than energy expenditure and muscle building.