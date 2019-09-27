Home Lifestyle Food

Intermittent fasting: Drink up! fast forward

New fads pop up now and then in the wellness circuit.

Published: 27th September 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

For any disease condition it’s better to check with your doctor before fasting.

For any disease condition it’s better to check with your doctor before fasting.

By Deepika Rathod
Express News Service

New fads pop up now and then in the wellness circuit. The most recent one to go viral is water fasting or intermittent fasting. But, is it just another trend or does it help in reducing weight? I would say more than reducing weight, intermittent fasting (or IF) really helps us in improving digestive health which in turn increases the metabolism.

That’s when weight loss comes into the picture. If you do water fasting for three days every week, you are definitely giving your digestive system a rest by cutting down all the food and calories, which helps you in feeling lighter and better. Read on, to learn more about the nitty-gritties of intermittent fasting:

There are two phases in the body – elimination and building. During the elimination phase, the body is eliminating toxins, acid and sick/dead cells Absolutely no food is to be taken at this time (particularly at night or midnight when the body needs the sleep and rest).

ALSO READ: Are you considering intermittent fasting? Here are some facts

One can only have water, preferably warm. Building phase (during day or afternoon) is when you eat proper nourishing meals and mid-meal snacks – which are wholesome, balanced and help you in building health.

Similarly intermittent fasting gives that extended window period to the body for eliminating toxins and for performing other bodily functions. Thus, the body, which normally expends about 70 per cent of its energy during digestion, can now focus on detoxification, healing and building during IF. It simply allows your body to be its own doctor.

Intermittent fasting has the following benefits on the body:

Increase in energy levels because we shut down the digestive system which uses 75-80 per cent of energy.

Also improves spiritual health because meditation is best done on an empty stomach as the brain is relaxed and not constantly sending signals to the digestive system. Insulin sensitivity improves in diabetic patients. Reduces inflammation. Helps in weight loss. 

Pro tip

For any disease condition it’s better to check with your doctor before fasting.

IF can be done safely, depending on how well your body adapts to it. For beginners, it is safe to start with 12-hour fasts. Ideally, three days of consecutive intermittent fasting shows best results as the body is allowed to keep up with the momentum of detox and healing.

Once you are used to intermittent fasting, three days of 14-18-hour periods work well on a fortnightly basis. During the fast, you can only drink plain water, either room temperature or warm. No infusions, lemon water, tea, coffee, supplements and medicines. 

Breaking IF also requires a technique to make sure that you don’t build up more acid in the body after the fasting period. You may have a glass of warm lemon water with two dates or a half cup of fruit – this makes sure that you add an alkaline dose to the body that reduces all the digestive issues.

Follow this with a light meal after 30 minutes. Better to have foods like upma, poha, khichidi, dal, rice, etc. that will be easier on digestion. And better not to do heavy workouts during the fasting as your body doesn’t have much energy to sustain the activity.

The whole purpose of IF is for the body to concentrate on detoxification, healing and building, rather than energy expenditure and muscle building.

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
intermittent fasting
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp