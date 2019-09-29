Home Lifestyle Food

Five pantry must-haves that should be organic

Vegetables produced for mass-consumption are often riddled with chemicals and pesticides that end up harming the human body. 

Published: 29th September 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service
Express News Service

Vegetables produced for mass-consumption are often riddled with chemicals and pesticides that end up harming the human body. While opting for farmer’s markets and local produce may seem expensive, not only does it have health benefits but it also supports farmers. The following items should always be bought organically.

Milk: If you think the benefits of eating organic only apply to fruits and vegetables, you might be mistaken. Animals that produce meat or milk tend to have a lot of fat cells. If they are not fed organic feed or raised in an organic environment, their toxin load will be higher. And the food that comes from them will naturally be higher in toxins. Go organic with dairy and its products.

Fruits: Fruits, especially ones with thin outer skin, are more susceptible to absorbing pesticides, herbicides and fungicides. For fruits such as apples, peaches, plums and grapes—wherein we consume the skin—we end up ingesting the chemicals on the outside too. So, organic is the way to go.

Tomato: Tomatoes are full of flavour, vitamins and, unfortunately, pesticides. Organic tomatoes are high in polyphenols which are considered to be antioxidants that are good for health. And fresh, juicy tomatoes are not just delicious, but the perfect answer to detox the system.

Egg: Organic eggs are the ones produced by hens not raised in cages. Sometimes they may be free-range, where the hens were raised outdoors. However, egg labelling is a slippery slope. Organic, free-range or cage-free do not guarantee that the bird had access to ample food or water but it does mean that the chemicals injected were definitely near-negligible.

Chicken: The birds are often fattened with genetically modified food and given antibiotics for disease control. Meat from organically raised chicken will be free of such chemicals that might lead to antibiotic resistance. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp