Minimalist decor, flavourful spread at Delhi's Out of the Box Cafe

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

Nestled in a bylane of Khan market is Out of the Box (OTB), a cafe that understands the pulse of the young generation.



Design-wise minimalistic, the cafe with low wooden furniture is sectioned into two floors with balconies that offer uninterrupted view of the sunset. With their new menu launched just a month back, we decided to check it out.

Their mood-setter was the OTB BOM cocktail. The glass came in a kettle, thick white vapour spewing out from its spout and definitely Instagram worthy. The drink was hard but the spirits, well-balanced with gin, vodka, whiskey and orange as main ingredients.

The eight-page long food menu offers an array of soups and salads, Oriental and Indian dishes, and more. We settled for Masala Mozzarella Fritters. Diced mozzarella cheese, marinated in chef’s special spices and deep-fried, was on the milder side. Cylindrical with a crunchy exterior, one bite into these fritters flooded the mouth with cheese and flavourful herbs. This was paired with their in-house salad.



Next, the Texas Chicken Stripes with cooked chicken stripes on skewers tossed in barbeque sauce, was sweet and tangy, and served with salad sprinkled with nachos to add some texture.



Talking about the menu, Udit Bagga, Co-Founder of OTB, said, “Our main course has hearty meals, perfect to share with friends and family. One can choose from Italian, Oriental, Chinese, Indian, Continental to Lebanese...OTB has something for everyone.”

We decided to try the Lamb Kepsa (the name derived from Kabsa, a traditional Middle-eastern dish), a variation of the biryani.



Unlike Hyderabadi biryani, where the meat is marinated and slow-cooked along with rice, here both are flavoured and cooked separately.



The lamb was soft and effortless to slice. We recommend you mix the lamb gravy with the rice.

The Chimichurri Paneer Roll in kaju makhani gravy with laccha paratha, had a sweet and creamy curry dunking roll of the Argentian Chimichurri paneer infused with parsley and garlic. A must-try.



For reunions, evening drinks and family outings, the place, accompanied with flavours from around the world with a pinch of experimentation, works well.